Debbie, a 5-year-old pit bull mix, loves to meet new people. She is searching for a new family who loves treats and cuddles. She is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX 77807. For more information, email adopt@aggielandhumane.org or visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
