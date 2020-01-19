Pet of the Week: Graham

Graham is the chillest, biggest, fluffiest dude ever. He is a roughly 5-year-old Norwegian elkhound-shepherd mix. Staff members at the Aggieland Humane Society recommend a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner for anyone interested in adopting Graham. He is neutered, microchipped and has age-appropriate vaccinations. He is heartworm positive but has begun treatment. Visit Graham at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Or if you can’t make it in person, visit online at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
