Pet of the Week: Kitty Wells

Kitty Wells recently mothered a litter of kittens, and she was the best mom. All of her kittens have been adopted from the Aggieland Humane Society, and she’s ready for her forever home, too. Kitty Wells loves to follow people around the house, and when she needs a little attention, she isn’t afraid to ask. Her foster mom said she is basically the best cat ever. Learn more about how to adopt Kitty Wells at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
