Legend is a true lover of the outdoors. He is a 1- to 2-year-old Alaskan husky-shepherd mix. He will be neutered, has age-appropriate vaccinations and is microchipped. He is available for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
