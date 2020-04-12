Matilda is an active Blue Lacy mix. She loves to play with other dogs, though her energy may be a little too much for many dogs. She also loves to play tug-of-war. She needs an owner that can devote a lot of time to her and give her a yard to run in. She would do best in a home without cats. She is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. To find out more about her, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
