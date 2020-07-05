Pet of the Week: Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline is a sweet and observant kitten who likes to eat, play, explore and watch what’s going on around her. Her favorite activity is sitting at the window watching for birds, bugs and rain. She is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan. Learn more about her at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
