Quinn is a 1 1/2-year-old girl who is very food motivated. She doesn’t care much about toys, but give her a treat and she’ll be your best friend. She’s looking for a family who will give her lots of love and spend time with her throughout the day. She is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. To find out more about her, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
