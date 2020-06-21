Tanner is extremely smart and knows basic commands. New people make him nervous, and he’s not a fan of crates — but he loves to play, go for long walks and lounge on the couch. He gets along well with other dogs and cats but can be possessive of his toys. He also loves food and just wants to be around a family. Tanner is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan. For more information about adopting him, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
