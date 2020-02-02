Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Lives Of A Bengal Lancer (1935): Ready for some exotic adventure in glittering and dangerous British India? Gary Cooper stars as a “loose cannon” sort of lieutenant breaking in two new recruits (Franchot Tone and Richard Cromwell). The trio get wind of a plot against the British by a wily local Khan. Kidnappings, sabotage, torture and daring escapes ensue. This is the movie that gave us the deathless line “We have ways of making men talk.” And do they ever. Enjoy this bauble from Gary Cooper’s glamour period.
Turner Classic Movies, 7 p.m. Thursday
Raising Cain (1992): I’m such a fan of director Brian de Palma that I’ll sometimes go with him even his craziest ventures. Raising Cain is certainly that — it’s a rather crazy thriller starring John Lithgow in multiple roles, probably all of them deranged. His main character is the son of a notorious mad scientist-type doctor who performed inappropriate medical experiments on children. Is Lithgow’s character turning into his father? Or worse? Along for the thrill ride are Lolita Davidovich, Steven Bauer and Frances Sternhagen. Grab some popcorn and get ready to scream ... with both chills and laughter.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Amores Perros (2000): Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu has had a lot of success with his films 21 Grams (2003), Babel (2006), Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015). I didn’t like the first two and loved the second two. I also really liked his breakout 2000 film Amores Perros. The film tells three interconnecting stories all connected by a terrible automobile accident. Gael Garcia Bernal stars as a confused young man who causes the car accident. Goya Toledo plays a glamorous young woman who loses a leg in the accident. Emilio Echevarria plays a homeless man who is an eyewitness to the accident. Dogs figure prominently in all three stories, including some pretty horrifying depictions of dog fighting. Be warned. The dog action is so intense that the Humane Association’s disclaimer that no animals were hurt comes at the beginning of the film, rather than at the end. Still, this is a thoughtful, well-acted and memorable movie.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Ma (2019): It’s fun to see Oscar-winner Olivia Spencer cheesing it up in this snappy chiller. She plays a very understanding adult that helps some kids out when they are trying to buy booze. One thing leads to another, and she becomes their party denmother. But since it’s a movie, she’s got to have a hidden agenda, right? Well take my word for it, she does. Along for the lurid ride are Missi Pyle, Tate Taylor (who also directed), Allison Janney, Luke Evans and a bunch of naughty kids.
Now streaming on HBO GO / HBO NOW.
Trivia Question 829: Which of this week’s directors once directed a scene that depicted one of the scariest bear attacks ever?
Answer to Trivia Question 827: Reader Howard B. remembered that Paul Sorvino played a gangster who fought Nazi saboteurs in 1991’s The Rocketeer.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
