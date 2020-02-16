Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Pennies From Heaven (1981): This wonderful, strange, uplifting and sad movie stars Steve Martin as a down-on-his luck sheet music salesman who enters into a torrid affair in Depression-era Chicago. The musical numbers are not what you expect: it’s the cast lip-synching and dancing to the original recordings. The effect is weirdly appealing. Co-starring Bernadette Peters, Jessica Harper and Vernel Bagneris. Early 1980s movie audiences didn’t know what to make of this movie, and it bombed big time. I think it deserves another look.
Turner Classic Movies, 3:15 a.m. Saturday
Logan Lucky (2017): I love a complicated caper movie, and director Steven Soderbergh and writer Jules Asher really deliver with this daffy concoction. Three siblings (Adam Driver, Channing Tatum and Riley Keogh) decide to rob a NASCAR racetrack with the help of a legendary safecracker (Daniel Craig), who is, inconveniently, sitting in prison. To tell you any more of the plot would be robbery, as it’s a wild and funny ride, featuring an amazing cast, including Seth McFarland, Hilary Swank, LeAnn Rimes, Katie Holmes, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, and many others. It’s delirious fun.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The Two Popes (2019): I was truly taken by surprise by this movie. I did not expect to like it. Plus, I know the film is utter fiction. Still, as long as I’m allowed to look at it as a fiction, I can report that a very pleasant fiction it is. Two of our greatest actors — Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, square off in a compelling meeting of the minds and hearts. The re-creation of the Sistine Chapel is intriguing as well. The secret weapon of this movie is the hugely talented director, Fernando Meirelles (The Constant Gardener, City of God). Sit back, grab a nice glass of vino, and listen to some really good talk.
Now streaming on Netflix.
The Virgin Spring (1960): Ingmar Bergman’s shocking, primitive and beautiful film is about violence, death and redemption. It begins with a brutal act of violence against a 15-year old girl. The perpetrators then unwittingly take refuge in the girl’s father’s house. The father (the incomparable Max Von Sydow) figures out who they are and takes his revenge. But that’s just the beginning of this concise film that plays and looks like an ancient folktale. Believe it or not, this movie was the source material for the blood-spattered 1972 Wes Craven movie, The Last House on the Left.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 831: Which of this week’s performers won a Tony award for a Broadway show in which he got a bit ... intimate ... with a Cadillac?
Answer to Trivia Question 829: Alejandro González Iñárritu directed a memorably horrific depiction of a bear attacking Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.