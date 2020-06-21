Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Tiger Bay (1959): I’m a huge Hayley Mills fan, and I’ll bet most people think that her film debut was Pollyanna in 1960. It was actually this film from a year earlier. It’s quite a curious little picture about a young girl (guess who) who witnesses a terrible crime. What happens next isn’t what you’d expect, though. She and the culprit (a handsome young Horst Buchholz) begin developing an odd sort of rapport. The investigator is ably played by Hayley’s real-life father, John Mills. Is this Stockholm syndrome? Or something weirder? Watch and see what you think. Directed by the talented J. Lee Thompson.
Turner Classic Movies, Tuesday, 5 a.m.
The Devil and Miss Jones (1941): I’ve been loving the Jean Arthur series of films on The Criterion Channel, as it’s given me a chance to see some of her classics and lesser-remembered films. I somehow never got to this one before. It’s the story of a rich department store owner (Charles Coburn, wonderful as always) who infiltrated the shoe department as a humble salesman to try to stave off unionization efforts by a young radical (Robert Cummings). Well, he wasn’t prepared for the charm and determination of a young woman in the shoe department (Jean Arthur, of course) who begins melting his heart by how she treats him. The movie is an old-fashioned treat, and it’s one of three memorable collaborations between Arthur and Coburn.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Cliffhanger (1993): I’m not the biggest Sylvester Stallone fan around, but I really liked this alpine adventure he made with Renny Harlin. It’s all about a plane crash and a bunch of money that a lot of good guys and bad guys are after. Stallone does his thing as a brave climber. But it’s the last-minute addition to the cast, John Lithgow, as the bad guy who really makes the movie, acting-wise. He swooped in to save the day after Christopher Walken left the film, and his delightful scenery-chewing is as impressive as the Italian Alps, which stand in for the Colorado Rockies. This movie has dazzling stunts and is stupid fun.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Coherence (2013): I’m almost always on board for a low-budget science-fiction film about ideas, so naturally I enjoyed this film about a dinner party that gets really weird when a comet appears in the sky. This is definitely a “chamber movie” with a very limited cast and location, but that’s part of the charm. It’s always fun to watch smart characters attempt to work through difficult situations. I do not want to spoil the specifics about what becomes so uncomfortable about the evening this group endures, but trust me, it’s quietly disturbing and fascinating.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Answer to Trivia Question 847: The great, Oscar-winning actress Kim Hunter played a chimpanzee scientist in three films in the original Planet of the Apes series.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You also can visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
