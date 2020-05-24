Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Extraction (2020): If you’re in the mood for some crass, ultraviolent mayhem starring your favorite blond hunk, you’re in luck, because that’s just what Netflix delivers with the blood-soaked Extraction. Chris Hemsworth plays a self-destructive mercenary hired to save the son of an Indian drug lord who’s been kidnapped by a rival Bangladeshi drug lord. And that’s the ENTIRE plot. However, since this is one of those “Let the Stuntmen Make the Entire Movie” movies, it’s filled with exciting chases, explosions, fights and escapes. Some good camera work, too. Put on a raincoat to protect yourself from the blood spatters and enjoy!
Now streaming on Netflix.
The Most Dangerous Game (1932): Why did it take me so long to finally see this classic movie? I read the story in school when I was a kid; maybe you did, too. Well, the film treatment it got from RKO is luscious. Filmed on the same sets and at the same time as King Kong, it even features the same star: Fay Wray. Leslie Banks plays the evil hunter Zaroff, and Joel McCrea the accidental hero Bob. The atmosphere is top-notch, the danger feels real, and the visuals are simply stunning. At a zippy 63 minutes, you won’t even have time to look away from the screen!
Now streaming on Kanopy.
If You Could Only Cook (1935): Despite its dated title, this is a charming, unlikely screwball romantic comedy with Herbert Marshall as a bored, rich businessman posing as a butler (for movie reasons). His unwitting partner in deception is the delightful Jean Arthur, a genuinely out-of-work young woman who really needs this job as a cook. Unfortunately, it turns out they’re working for a gangster (Leo Carrillo). But don’t worry, he’s a cute, cuddly, screwball gangster who complicates things by falling hard for his new cook. It’s all terribly silly and charming.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
The Killer Who Stalked New York (1950): Boy, did this movie take me by surprise. I thought it was just going to be a scrappy little Evelyn Keyes noir about a not-too-bright beauty conned into smuggling diamonds for her no-good boyfriend. It turns out she brought back more than jewels from her quick trip to Cuba, and she’s now in danger of unwittingly infecting the entire city of New York! Crazily enough, this movie was based on a real incident that took place in 1947. It’s absurdly timely for the strange times we are living in.
Now streaming on YouTube.
Trivia Question 845: Which of this week’s stars had only one leg during most of his acting career?
Answer to Trivia Question 843: The wonderful Kerry Fox had a romance scene with future Oscar winner Mark Rylance in a film called Intimacy (2001).
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Extraction (2020): If you’re in the mood for some crass, ultraviolent mayhem starring your favorite blond hunk, you’re in luck, because that’s just what Netflix delivers with the blood-soaked Extraction. Chris Hemsworth plays a self-destructive mercenary hired to save the son of an Indian drug lord who’s been kidnapped by a rival Bangladeshi drug lord. And that’s the ENTIRE plot. However, since this is one of those “Let the Stuntmen Make the Entire Movie” movies, it’s filled with exciting chases, explosions, fights and escapes. Some good camera work, too. Put on a raincoat to protect yourself from the blood spatters and enjoy!Now streaming on Netflix.
The Most Dangerous Game (1932): Why did it take me so long to finally see this classic movie? I read the story in school when I was a kid; maybe you did, too. Well, the film treatment it got from RKO is luscious. Filmed on the same sets and at the same time as King Kong, it even features the same star: Fay Wray. Leslie Banks plays the evil hunter Zaroff, and Joel McCrea the accidental hero Bob. The atmosphere is top-notch, the danger feels real, and the visuals are simply stunning. At a zippy 63 minutes, you won’t even have time to look away from the screen!Now streaming on Kanopy.
If You Could Only Cook (1935): Despite its dated title, this is a charming, unlikely screwball romantic comedy with Herbert Marshall as a bored, rich businessman posing as a butler (for movie reasons). His unwitting partner in deception is the delightful Jean Arthur, a genuinely out-of-work young woman who really needs this job as a cook. Unfortunately, it turns out they’re working for a gangster (Leo Carrillo). But don’t worry, he’s a cute, cuddly, screwball gangster who complicates things by falling hard for his new cook. It’s all terribly silly and charming.Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
The Killer Who Stalked New York (1950): Boy, did this movie take me by surprise. I thought it was just going to be a scrappy little Evelyn Keyes noir about a not-too-bright beauty conned into smuggling diamonds for her no-good boyfriend. It turns out she brought back more than jewels from her quick trip to Cuba, and she’s now in danger of unwittingly infecting the entire city of New York! Crazily enough, this movie was based on a real incident that took place in 1947. It’s absurdly timely for the strange times we are living in.Now streaming on YouTube.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.