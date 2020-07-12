Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Murder, My Sweet (1944): With this film, former crooner Dick Powell was able to shake off his milquetoast musical image once and for all. It’s a stunning adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s Farewell, My Lovely. Powell stars as detective Philip Marlowe, who’s hired by a recently sprung thug, Moose Malloy (Mike Mazurki), to track down his missing girlfriend. Directed by the talented Edward Dmytryk, the movie is full of the rich atmosphere and tension that made film noir so popular in the ’40s and ’50s. My favorite exchange is between the silky and dangerous Claire Trevor, who’s watching admiringly while Powell shaves in his undershirt. “You got a nice build,” she observes. “It gets me around,” he nonchalantly replies. This is a dark, delicious movie.
Saturday at 1 p.m. on Turner Classic Movies.
Following (1998): I finally got a chance to see Christopher Nolan’s first film, and it’s a beaut. It tells a very sneaky story about a young man (Jeremy Theobald) who has an odd habit of following people. One day he gets caught by one of his subjects (Alex Haw) who draws him into a queasy streak of breaking-and-entering robberies. But what is really going on? Hint: Watch the clothes and the hair very closely from scene to scene. Remember that Nolan is famous for his gimmicky presentations in such films as Memento and Dunkirk. Have fun!
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Love and Friendship (2016): Every now and then a single movie can turn me around on my opinion of an actor. I’d never been a Kate Beckinsale fan for some reason. But as Lady Susan Vernon, a shallow and manipulative widow, she takes absolutely no prisoners. This is based on a story by Jane Austen, but this isn’t one of those tony British period pieces. At least, it’s not a typical one. Why? Because it was written and directed by Whit Stillman, a very American director who specializes in his own brand of comedies of manners. The result is peculiar and fascinating. And, like me, if you weren’t already a fan of Beckinsale, it could very well turn you into one.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The Silent Partner (1978): Remember when Elliot Gould was a leading man? In this unjustly ignored bank robbery thriller, he plays a very brainy bank teller who, with a bit of quick thinking, manages to foil a robbery attempt ... by keeping the money himself. This turns out to be not so good an idea, as the robber is the angry and dangerous Christopher Plummer. Susannah York is along for romantic interest, and there is some nice location work in Toronto. Aside from one bit involving a slightly convenient concrete pour, the plot is tight and convincing. And Plummer makes a delightful villain.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
