Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Seoul Station (2016): Director Sang-ho Yeon followed up his hugely successful zombie epic Train to Busan with this animated prequel, which takes place the day before the events in Busan. It’s a very different kind of movie than the first one. Unlike Busan, Seoul Station is much less interested in the human stories amid the turmoil, and more interested in simply depicting the nihilistic chaos that such a zombie outbreak would cause. Now, that might not sound like much of a recommendation to watch, but I really enjoyed this movie. There’s a kind of purity to its mayhem and cynicism. It also looks fantastic. I dare you to watch it. Let me know what you think!
Now streaming on Amazon Prime and Kanopy.
Little Joe (2019): I’m a sucker for a low budget science fiction film of ideas, and this one is a plum. Emily Beecham stars as a talented plant breeder for a cutting-edge genetics laboratory. She thinks she may be on the verge of creating a flower whose scent literally makes people happy. What could possibly go wrong? The slow-burn dread of this movie is helped immeasurably by an able cast that includes Kerry Fox and Ben Whishaw. The film reminds me of other small budget films of creeping dread like Phase IV and also of a certain famous Roger Corman film about a plant called Audrey II.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Stuber (2019): OK, I want to be clear here. This is not a great movie. However, it does star two performers I really enjoy: Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani. Bautista plays a guilt-ridden cop desperate to bring his partner’s killer to justice. Nanjiani plays a struggling nobody Uber driver. Due to silly movie reasons, he picks Bautista up and ends up forced to be the temporarily blind cop’s driver. It’s all very dumb, but it’s made with zip and flair and a surprising amount of heart. It’s also good to see Mira Sorvino again, even if it’s in an idiotic role. You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, you’ll enjoy Stuber!
Now streaming on HBO GO / HBO NOW.
Blow the Man Down (2019): I’m a sucker for a quirky crime drama, and this new Netflix film is definitely that. Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe play two sisters in Maine who have just buried their mother and almost immediately begin making a series of very bad choices. Will Brittain plays the bright young cop who tries to sort out the mess, and who may be developing a crush on one of the sisters. A great quartet of character actresses — Margot Martindale, June Squibb, Marceline Hugot and Annette O’Toole — play the women who really hold the power in the town. The story is twisty and dastardly but doesn’t always behave the way you expect a crime thriller to behave. This is a good thing. Bundle up, enjoy the cool, crisp Maine sea air, and enjoy Blow the Man Down.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Trivia Question #843: Which of this week’s performers was in a romance scene in a film with another actor who later became an Oscar winner?
Answer to Trivia Question #841: Brian Dennehy, featured in Cocoon and many other films, died last month.
Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, California. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com.
