Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Cocoon (1985): This story, about a group of Florida seniors who get a second chance at youthful vigor, is one of director Ron Howard’s best movies. Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley, Hume Cronyn and Jack Gilford begin sneaking into a swimming pool that has odd things in it. The odd things turn out to be alien cocoons. Soon their wives (Maureen Stapleton, Jessica Tandy, Herta Ware) and a girlfriend (the great Gwen Verdon) begin noticing sprightly changes in their men. Steve Guttenberg also stars as a small-time boat captain who gets tangled up with the gentle aliens. Also featuring Brian Dennehy, the movie is pure pleasure from beginning to end and won a late-career Oscar for veteran actor Ameche.
Turner Classic Movies, Friday, 7 p.m.
The Manxman (1929): Alfred Hitchcock’s love triangle, based on a popular novel, takes place on the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea. Two best friends since childhood (Malcolm Keen and Carl Brisson) vie for the affections of the same woman (Anny Ondra). One of the friends is an aristocrat, and the other is a fisherman. This is a sweet, sad story of the challenges of living in an insular island community. Interestingly, Hitchcock began filming it on the Isle of Man for authenticity, but the novel’s author lived nearby and was attempting to interfere so much that production was moved to Cornwall.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Good Boys (2019): This riotously funny movie was one of my favorite films of 2019. It tells the story of three 12-year-old best buds who decide an invitation to a kissing party is their signal to grow up a little. This project involves an ill-advised use of a drone, which leads to a whole string of wonderfully bad decisions. Screenwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky have written a genuinely sweet, funny and smart script about the enormous awkwardness when adolescence comes to call. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon are absolutely delightful as these boys who would be men.
Now streaming on HBO GO / HBO NOW.
Paranormal Activity 3: I’m a sucker for “found footage” horror movies, and this one is no exception. Catfish directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman construct a remarkably creepy take on the “something’s wrong in the house but we’re not going to leave because we’re stupid” genre. The story is hash, as always in this series, but the filmmaking is genuinely sharp, and in a few cases, inspired. There’s a bit with a camera mounted on an oscillating fan that’s one of the most authentically scary things I’ve ever seen in a movie. Turn the lights out, cuddle up with someone and dare yourself to watch this!
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 841: Which of this week’s performers died within the past month?
Answer to Trivia Question 839: Tyron Giordano starred as Huck Finn in a Broadway revival of the musical Big River.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
