Love old or unusual movies but never know when they're on? Here are several I recommend:
I Want You (1951): Irwin Shaw (Rich Man, Poor Man) wrote this penetrating study of how the thread of the military draft affects a small town. Dana Andrews stars as a WWII veteran whose younger brother (Farley Granger) is hoping to avoid being conscripted for the Korean War. Small town politics, love, and loyalty all factor in to how the looming threat of involuntary military service impacts the family. Featuring Martin Milner and Peggy Dow (in her final role before retiring from the movies).
Turner Classic Movies, 5 p.m. Monday
House Of Games (1987): I love tricky stories, and so does David Mamet. When it came time to direct his first movie, he told this story of a repressed psychologist (Lindsay Crouse, Mrs. Mamet at the time) who gets drawn into the world of poker and con men by a patient who needs her help. Thus she enters the shadowy world where Joe Mantegna runs poker games that may not be on the level. Turns out she sort of likes it. But is she simply being conned herself? Ricky Jay adds some authenticity to the poker table in this taut and naughty movie. After this film, Mamet directed a series of intimate, beautifully written little movies that I really enjoyed.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Donnie Brasco (1997): Remember when Johnny Depp still played human characters? I do, and he used to be a good actor. Case in point: This excellent crime story starring Depp and Al Pacino. Pacino plays Lefty Ruggiero, an aging mid-level Mafia dude who believes Depp to be an up-and-comer. The twist is that Depp is actually an undercover agent whose mission is to use Pacino to infiltrate the mob. Paul Attanasio's script is smart and suspenseful, and it's a real pleasure to watch Pacino dial it back a bit and play an utterly convincing gangster.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Lady In A Cage (1964): Oh, this movie is a guilty pleasure for me. The great Olivia de Havilland plays an older rich woman who gets stuck in an elevator in her home on a holiday weekend. To make matters worse, it provides an opportunity for her to be victimized by a group of teenage creeps led by James Caan (in his first credited role). Olivia brings class and gravitas to an otherwise pretty lurid melodrama. If you're in the right mood, it's great campy fun!
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 833: How many times has Al Pacino appeared in films directed by Martin Scorsese?
Answer to Trivia Question 831: Jonathan Pryce, from The Two Popes, made a big splash in London and on Broadway playing “The Engineer” in the musical Miss Saigon.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
