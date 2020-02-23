Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
The Long Voyage Home (1940): This lovely movie was a bit of a big deal when it was released in 1940 (it was nominated for six Oscars) but it’s little known now. It comes with quite a pedigree: Veteran screenwriter Dudley Nichols based his script on the legendary series of one-act Sea Plays by Eugene O’Neil; the director is John Ford; and the cast is chock full of Ford’s superb “acting company” and others, including John Qualen, Thomas Mitchell, Ward Bond, Mildred Natwick and, in a performance that may surprise you, John Wayne. I’ve always maintained that Wayne was a great star but an underappreciated actor, and I really like his performance as a low-key Swede in this picture. The movie says a lot about the dread and claustrophobia of war, and it’s quite a memorable piece.
Turner Classic Movies, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday
Mermaids (1990): Remember 1990? Before so many of the plastic surgeries, when Cher still had a face that was flexible enough to act with? Well, way back then she made a lovely movie about a difficult mother and her two daughters (Winona Ryder and pre-Addams Family Cristina Ricci) who struggle to deal with life and with each other in the early ’60s. This trio of females is really grasping at straws: Winona, for instance, decides that she’s going to solve her problems by becoming a nun ... even though she’s Jewish. Bob Hoskins and Michael Schoeffling are fine as two new men in their lives. But Mermaids is mostly worth watching just to watch three talented actresses having a chance to shine.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The Grifters (1991): Poor John Cusack. He plays Roy, a two-bit con man who’s perfectly happy with his lot in life until he gets caught in a power struggle between two very beautiful, very smart and very dangerous women: his girlfriend, Myra (Annette Bening) and his mother, Lilly (Anjelica Huston). Both women are con artists with much bigger ambitions than little Roy has. This is a diabolically clever and spectacularly acted portrait of three doomed criminals. Huston is particularly memorable, playing her “been there, done that” crime mom with an intensity that threatens to melt the celluloid. And Elmer Bernstein’s sly jazz score is another bright achievement in a legendary career.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Starship Troopers (1997): This cheerfully subversive and well-produced romp is very loosely based on the classic novel by Robert A. Heinlein. In the future, an authoritarian government wages war on a terrifying arachnid-like alien enemy. The cast is led by a trio of vacuous, pretty actors: Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon. But they get very able support from Clancy Brown, Michael Ironside, Neil Patrick Harris and others. The bugs are truly scary, and the special effects are surprisingly effective. Panned by viewers who didn’t get the joke, this movie is a very fun send-up of jingoism and cultural hyper-militarization. Directed by the talented Paul Verhoven.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Trivia Question 832: The director of one of this week’s movies has been married to the same actress for 58 years. Who is it?
Answer to Trivia Question 830: The entire cast of the movie Cube are veterans of the Canadian TV series Forever Knight.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
