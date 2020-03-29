Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
The Navigator (1924): This very sweet Buster Keaton romantic comedy tells the story of two lovers who, through extremely fun movie reasons, end up at sea on a large boat, each thinking they are all alone. In its very quick running time (59 minutes) they have to discover each other, how to run the boat ... and what their feelings for each other really are. This film is part of a string of 10 feature films that, against all odds, are all pretty much masterpieces. Even if you don’t think you go for silent movies, you’ll be surprised by how this one will charm you!
Turner Classic Movies, Monday, 5 a.m.
Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019): I enjoyed this little movie so much more than I expected to. I’ve been a big fan of Jillian Bell for a while now, but I made the typical mistake of just thinking she could be funny. And funny she is in this sweet story of an overweight New Yorker trying to fix all of her personal problems by training for the New York Marathon. But she’s lots more than funny. She’s smart and perceptive and angry, and it all adds up to quite an experience. With a terrific supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery and Michaela Watkins.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Kansas City Confidential (1952): Here’s a rough, tough noir to help you get through our current weirdness. Handsome John Payne stars as a guy with a past he’s trying to leave behind while he flies straight. Unfortunately, he gets framed for an enormous bank robbery. (Don’t you hate it when that happens?) He sets out to track down the culprits to clear his name. The only problem is, the bad guys used a diabolically clever trick when they pulled off their crime: They do not know who each other are.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Hour of the Wolf (1968): Here’s one of several films director Ingmar Bergman made on the lovely island of Farö, off the coast of Sweden. The late, great Max von Sydow and Liv Ullman star as a famous painter and his young wife who are spending time in their remote cabin on the island. The painter is a haunted person, and his distress becomes increasingly upsetting to his wife. Exacerbating the situation are a group of rich socialites who inhabit a castle on another part of the island. This is a very creepy, very strange movie about madness and the nature of reality.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 837: Three years before he played a dark painter in Hour of the Wolf, Max von Sydow played Jesus in what movie?
Answer to Trivia Question 835: Even though he scored big with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Brad Bird is most known for directing animated features such as The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and The Iron Giant.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
