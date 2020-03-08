Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
That’s Dancing! (1985): What’s not to like? Jack Haley Jr.’s follow-up to his three That’s Entertainment! films is a treasure trove of cinematic hoofers. While the editing and even the selection could be better, it’s still an invaluable collection of some of the greatest dancing the movies have ever seen. Hosted by Liza Minelli, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger, Gene Kelly and Sammy Davis, Jr.
Turner Classic Movies, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday
Playtime (1967): This crazily ambitious film is Jacques Tati’s masterpiece. It’s a big windup toy of a movie he shot over three years on an enormous set made to resemble modern Paris urban locations. Though it came out in 1967, it’s practically a silent film, in that the dialog is almost nonexistent. It’s just a gorgeous series of comic set-ups and gags, many of which feature Tati’s signature character, Monsieur Hulot. It starts out rather deliberately paced, but stay with it. The visual jokes begin to build. You’ll be amazed at the visual cleverness and intricacy that reach the level of poetry in this unforgettable movie.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Hugo (2011): Based on Brian Selznick’s award-winning illustrated novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Hugo is Martin Scorsese’s beautiful 3D story about a 12-year-old boy who lives within the walls of a Paris train station. His talent for repairing mechanical devices leads him on a grand adventure which reaches back to the very beginning of the art of filmmaking. Featuring Asa Butterfield, Sascha Baron Cohen (who’s terrific and charming), Ben Kingsley, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Lee, Jude Law and others. The film won five Academy Awards and is really worth watching, even in 2D.
Now streaming on Netflix.
A Simple Favor (2018): I’ve always liked Blake Lively, but this movie is a game-changer for her as far as I’m concerned. She turns in such a killer movie star performance in this nasty little thriller that I would now happily see any movie she’s in. Anna Kendrick stars as a perky young vlogger who makes the mistake of befriending a glamorous fellow parent at her school (Lively). Not a good idea. Lively asks her for just one teensy little favor, and the world goes to hell. This is a twisty, funny, sexy and delicious romp made even shinier by Lively’s star turn. Don’t miss it. Also featuring Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 834: In what film does A Simple Favor star Anna Kendrick get dumped by her boyfriend via text message?
Answer to Trivia Question 832: Actor/director Richard Benjamin has been married to actress Paula Prentiss for 58 years.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
