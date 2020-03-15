Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Winchester ’73 (1950): In 1950, the Western was considered dead. In a deal to secure the rights to the Broadway play Harvey, James Stewart agreed to make this little picture with B-movie director Anthony Mann. The result was a series of beautiful Westerns that brought back the genre, revitalized Stewart’s career and made a star out of director Mann. See the film that began it all — an intense, stunningly acted and photographed story of revenge. Highlights include one of the greatest shoot-outs ever filmed and an early performance by Rock Hudson as a young Indian.
Turner Classic Movies, 10:30 p.m. Thursday
Mustang (2015): This remarkable movie tells the story of five orphaned sisters who live with their aunt and uncle in a small Turkish town. The struggle of the film is between the young women, who want to be liberated and control their own lives, and their conservative guardians. Their aunt and uncle try everything they can think of: cutting off electricity to the house, imprisoning them at home, and more. Next: How about arranging a marriage for each of them? Funny, fascinating and at times horrifying, Mustang is a story you won’t soon forget.
Now streaming on the Criterion Channel.
Space Jam (1996): I was surprised how much I enjoyed this animation-and-live-action mash up starring Michael Jordan and a lineup of classic Looney Tunes characters. I won’t attempt to describe the crazy plot, other than to say it involves outer space, inner space, evil plots, and basketball. Jordan is a charming, relaxed and charismatic presence on screen, which I guess shouldn’t be surprising. I mean, if this guy isn’t confident, who would be? I wish he had gone on to pursue a movie career more. The only downside to the movie is that it was made after the death of Mel Blanc, so it’s not his voice work we hear. The spectacular June Foray is on hand, though, voicing Witch Hazel and Granny.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018): The recent three-film reboot of the Mission Impossible series just keeps getting better and better. The plot is way too complicated for me to try to summarize, but all of the complications are fun. Henry Cavill is a good addition as an antagonistic agent (there’s a brutal bathroom fight scene with him) and Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monahan are terrific as usual. Physically, the movie is extremely impressive, with in-camera practical stunts that drop the jaw. There’s stuff with helicopters and a mountain in this movie that just took my breath away. If Tom Cruise keeps making action movies this good, I’ll keep going to see them.
Now streaming in Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 835: Which of this week’s directors is most known for his animated features?
Answer to Trivia Question 833: Al Pacino has appeared in one feature film directed by Martin Scorsese: 2019’s The Irishman.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
