Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
The Vanishing (1988): George Sluizer directed this macabre thriller about the disappearance of a young woman while on a road trip through France. Two things make this movie creepy: One, you know very early on who the culprit is. Two, Sluizer shows us that evil can be present in the most banal and ordinary settings (such as a bright, busy highway gas station). Sluizer plays with conventional movie language in ways that make us horrified witnesses to a terrifying crime. This is one movie you won’t forget any time soon. By the way, this movie isn’t to be confused with the vastly inferior 1993 American remake of the same name (and, weirdly, directed by the same person).
Turner Classic Movies, Tuesday, 5 a.m.
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927): Alfred Hitchcock’s first commercially successful film is both a thriller and a love triangle. A London couple (Marie Ault and Arthur Chesney) fear that their new tenant (Ivor Novello) could be the serial killer that’s targeting the city’s young blondes. Their daughter (June Tripp) is dating a young detective (Malcolm Keen), but she just may be — horrors — falling for the glamorous and spooky new tenant. The movie is clever and suspenseful. Watch how Hitchcock solves the problem of the film being silent when he wants to show how the lodger’s upstairs footsteps are creeping out his landlords.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
The Nice Guys (2016): I was baffled that this movie didn’t have better box office numbers when it came out. Set in Los Angeles in 1977, it tells the story of two very different detectives (Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling) trying to solve the murder of a porn star. The ’70s details are delicious, and it’s really fun to watch two stars who are both more known for dramatic roles get to show off their comedic chops. Directed and cowritten by Shane Black, this movie deserved a much bigger audience. Now is your chance to catch up with it.
Now streaming on HBO GO / HBO NOW.
One Child Nation (2019): This fascinating and harrowing documentary tells the story of the 36-year policy in China restricting the number of children women could have. The film explores several effects of this social experiment, some of which are more difficult to watch than others, as you can imagine. I got to see this film with a mostly Chinese and Chinese-American audience, and let’s just say you could cut the tension in the audience with a knife. Props to directors Nanfu Wang, Zaodi Wang and Zhimei Wang for their fearless look at the largest population control experiment the world has ever seen.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 840: Which of this week’s performers composed the famous World War I song Keep the Home Fires Burning?
Answer to Trivia Question 838: Eating star Frances Bergen was the mother of Candice Bergen.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
