While in Bryan filming Rekindling Christmas, director James Ganiere and actor Sal Velez Jr. had the chance to visit with theater and film students at Bryan High School.
“It’s one of the most valuable things we get to do in class,” senior theater student Trey Weltens said after Velez’s visit.
The majority of class activities are directed toward setting the basic building blocks of pursuing a career in theater or acting.
“It’s interesting to get a perspective on what the real world is like,” Weltens said.
Senior Nick McDaniel said having Ganiere visit his International Baccalaureate film class gave him a confidence boost that he can do something with the skills he has been learning for the past two years.
“It’s a different experience, so it kind of gives you more of an idea of what you want to do, and it just widens your spectrum,” he said of Ganiere’s presentation. “We can never stop being better people.”
While both Velez and Ganiere talked about the craft when visiting the theater and film classes, they also gave students advice that would hold true in just about any career.
Ganiere spoke to the students about the importance of establishing relationships with people, of surrounding themselves with positive people and selecting people based on personality rather than experience, and of continuing to move forward, no matter the pace.
He also encouraged the students to take anything they might see as a disadvantage and turn it into a superpower. As an example, he said, he has dyslexia and takes longer than most directors to read a script, but once he is finished with it, he knows the script better than most directors and producers.
Velez spoke about the importance of being truthful to themselves and to their character and that it is OK to be scared or nervous before an audition or a new experience. He also told them about the path his career has taken to become part of the 1% of people who try to become actors and end up finding success.
“I had so many questions at that age,” Velez said. “I was so inquisitive. I just wanted to know so much. ... It would have been wonderful just to hear somebody say it’s OK to be scared.”
Calling the theater students “our future storytellers,” he said, he wanted to help give them a peek at what the business is like, so they are aware if they want to pursue a career in film, television or theater.
“I think it allows them to at least know that they’re not going into a fantasy world,” he said. “It’s very tangible.”
Ganiere encouraged the film students to continue practicing, even if it means using their phones.
“Don’t ever let money get in the way of you making great material,” he said. “You can make great material with anything.”
As long as they know how to use their tools, have great performances and a great story, he said, cellphone-produced content can outperform projects done on $100,000 cameras.
“It’s easy just to shut down and say, ‘Oh, I don’t need this information,’” McDaniel said about high school classes, “but take it and go forward.”
He said Ganiere’s visit showed them the confidence their teacher has to reach out to the director about talking to the students.
“It makes you think like, maybe I do have experience, and maybe I can actually do something with this skill that I’ve used for the past two years,” he said.
The purpose of the IB program, Bryan IB coordinator Sarah Patterson said, is to give students skills development, and having professionals come in is “tremendous” in helping them see how what they are learning can be applied in a real-world scenario.
“Our students do a lot of very pragmatic applications of all the different disciplines that they’re in, and it’s hard when you’re in the mix of it all to be able to see where you’re headed,” she said. “This sort of opportunity, I hope, is a sort of vision casting and can give the kids a better sense of purpose and some confidence in what they’re learning.”
Weltens said the biggest lesson he took away from Velez’s presentation was to be honest with himself about his talent and do something with it.
“The biggest mistake you could make, like he was saying, is know you have something and not use it, let it go to waste,” he said. “I feel like that’s powerful because I think a lot of times we have stuff, but we kind of let it just exist and don’t really proactively go after it.”
He will attend Rice University in the fall, but he does not know what he wants to study. Velez’s presentation, though, has put acting and theater back on the table.
Bryan High School theater teacher Bailey Robert said the visit was an opportunity for the students to learn from a professional actor and ask questions and get answers they cannot always get from a video.
“I think the earlier we can get them that kind of insight, the better,” she said. Students begin thinking about college as a high school junior or senior, she said, but if they want to be a performer, they have to know early to continue their training and find the best scholarships.
One of the things she hopes the students take away from the visit, she said, is that it takes a lot of work and dedication and networking to be successful.
“It’s still a lot of hard work to get there, but when you love it, the hard work’s part of the fun,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.