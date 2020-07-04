To say that 2020 has been a bit of a trying year is an understatement. With COVID-19 and racist atrocities, the world is struggling. To bring it closer to home, there have been unwelcomed sicknesses and death, financial insecurities, job loss and emotional instability. Who doesn’t know someone, if not themselves, impacted by such difficulties? No one likes to wish time away but, in all honesty, is this year over?
On a personal note, I have not been sleeping at night. For hours, my mind has raced. This year has brought tremendous change for me. People have come and gone, residue of the past lingers, and now I am watching my 13-year-old dog get closer to the end of his life. While lying in bed with these thoughts, God has revealed this glimmer of hope.
There is a story found in Matthew, Mark, and Luke in which Jesus heals a man who has been paralyzed. We do not know much about the man, but we can only imagine his life has been difficult — unable to get around on his own and perhaps begging for food and money to survive. While Jesus was teaching in a home, a group of friends of the paralytic brought the man to Jesus for healing. Unfortunately, there were too many people in the home, and the friends were unable to make their way with the man through the crowds. Instead of giving up, the friends got creative. They took the paralytic onto the roof, ripped up the tiles, and lowered him down in front of Jesus. Jesus then said, “I say to you, stand up and take your bed and go to your home.” Just as Jesus commanded and with the power of God, the man who was unable to walk, stood up, walked out, and praised God while journeying home.
First off, God reminded me that there is a power in Jesus. He has the ability to bring healing and new life to our broken bodies and spirits. We just need to choose to go to the Lord. To lay our bodies and burdens down before him. Of course, this is easier said than done. Just look what the paralyzed man and his friends went through. We should be encouraged, however, to have a spirit of tenacity when hope seems meager and strive to find ways to grasp onto the Lord.
Second, God revealed to me how many incredible people I have in my own life when I feel paralyzed by life’s events or emotions that I cannot control. Throughout this year there have been incredible friends and family members who have carried me on a mat. With phone calls, note cards, open homes and dinner invites they have been faithful to God and a Godsend to me. While I could allow difficulties to overshadow my life and darken my spirit, friends have made sure that God’s light continued to shine. I am blessed.
The challenge for me — and I think for many of us — is to notice there are people whom God has placed in our lives to help bring comfort and relief and who have gone out of their way to carry us to the roof and lowered us to the feet of Jesus. Perhaps this is the time to reach out and give thanks to God for good friends.
It is also important to know that it is OK to ask for help during trying times. To speak up and say, “I am struggling,” or “Can you come over?” What I have been told over and over by genuine friends is that it is a blessing for others to help. Who might want to bless you and in turn receive a blessing themselves? Could you ask someone to provide you with a hot dinner delivered or to mow your lawn? I am sure you would make someone’s day if they knew exactly how to help.
Another lesson for us all is to be the friends of the one who was on the mat. I imagine in this story that one friend might have had dinner plans he had to cancel, another could have had to take off from work, or another friend had to set time away from his day of fishing to help the paralytic. To help others will require us to take time away from our own plans. It can be challenging, and it probably will require work. Imagine the heat of the day on top of a roof and moving tiles? Yet in the end, like the Gospels’ story, a joyful celebration can occur in spite of the challenge. We can be grateful for the time we spent helping someone find new hope.
While I do not know what the remainder of 2020 will look like, I did wake up ready to share this vision with you. I have been encouraged by the incredible men, women, and children God has placed in my life to carry me before Jesus. I, too, am left glorifying and praising God on my way. I look forward to hearing how others are shining Christ’s light into these perilous times and am encouraged to know that Jesus continues to heal. Amen.
Jennifer Webber is the lead pastor of the contemporary service at First United Methodist Church Bryan.
