The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Jan. 7 through Jan. 14.
Bryan
Big’s, 4301 Boonville Road — 100; Brookshire Brothers, 801 N. Texas Ave. — 100; Bryan Premiere Cinema, 950 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 100; Domino’s Pizza, 2211 E. William J. Bryan Parkway — 100; Kolache Capital, 105 N. Main St. — 100; Panda Express, 639 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 100; Subway, 2305 Boonville Road — 100; Village Foods, 3030 E. 29th St. — 100; Walgreens, 3312 E. 29th St. – 100.
Aurora Store, 2305 E. Villa Maria Road — 89. Food not separated and protected, improper date marking and disposition, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Babe’s Doughnut Co., 3409 S. Texas Ave. — 90. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, improper cold holding temperature.
Burger King, 2802 E. Texas 21 — 98. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Bush’s Chicken, 2701 E. Texas 21 — 95. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, non-food contact surfaces not clean, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
BVCASA, 405 W. 28th St. — 95. Improper date marking and disposition, food not separated and protected.
Café Bistro Bryan, 950 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unauthorized persons.
CHI St. Joseph Health Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, 2333 Manor Drive — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Donald’s Donuts, 3308 E. 29th St. — 95. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, unauthorized persons.
Finish Line, 1403 Briarcrest Drive — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 4501 S. Texas Ave. — 91. Unauthorized persons, non-food contact surfaces not clean, eating/drinking/tobacco use, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations.
Irma’s Taqueria, 809 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 87. Improper posting of consumer advisories, improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, hands not cleaned or properly washed, improper hot holding temperature.
Juany’s and Lucy’s Taqueria and More, 1403 Briarcrest Drive — 98. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Kindercare, 110 Royal Ave. — 97. utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
La Botana Mexican Restaurant, 2210 William J. Bryan Parkway — 87. Other violations, unauthorized persons, environmental contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
La Carreta Mexican Grill, 1605 San Jacinto Lane — 85. Improper cold holding temperature, food establishment permit not current/valid, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food not separated and protected, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Margie’s, 320 N. Main St. — 93. Other violations, bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Pastelitos Co. at Renegade Bakery & Catering, 2606 S. Texas Ave. — 98. Unauthorized persons.
Pizza Hut, 3001 Wildflower Drive — 94. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
RX Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. — 93. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Sam Rayburn Intermediate School, 1048 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 98. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Sunrise Food Mart, 5103 Leonard Road — 86. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unauthorized persons, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, original container mislabeling, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, unapproved thawing.
Taco Bell, 2347 Boonville Road — 98. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Whataburger, 3109 S Texas Ave. — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Wingstop, 2305 Boonville Road — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
College Station
Barnes & Noble, 300 Joe Routt Blvd. — 100; Edible Arrangements, 900 Harvey Road — 100; I Pho’ Vietnamese Restaurant, 2501 Texas Ave. — 100; KFC, 2501 S. Texas Ave. — 100; La Gabriella Coffeeshop, 109 Walton Drive — 100; Panda Express, 275 Joe Routt — 100.
Aggie Crossroads Store, 1011 Wellborn Road — 82. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper hot holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, original container mislabeling, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Chef Cao’s Chinese Restaurant, 951 William D. Fitch Parkway — 85. Food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, hot and cold water unavailable, environmental contamination, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Chili’s, 1063 Texas Ave. — 86. Improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Dairy Queen, 2323 S. Texas Ave. — 93. Other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons.
Great American Cookies, 1500 Harvey Road — 95. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Kinder Care Learning Center, 937 Balcones Drive — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Smoothie King, 275 Joe Routt — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Subway, 913 Harvey Road — 94. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, person in charge not present, improper cold holding temperature.
The Tacobar, 1411 Wellborn Road — 92. Inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, unauthorized persons, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
