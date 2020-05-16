I heard a story this week about a couple that strictly isolated themselves from the moment the COVID-19 crisis began. They kept away from other people, avoided public settings and carefully disinfected every surface in their home. Despite their precautions, however, the husband got sick. While he didn’t contract COVID-19, he developed the symptoms of a common cold: a runny nose, a sore throat and fatigue. How was that possible, the couple wondered, when they’d been so meticulous? So they contacted a world-renowned expert on cold viruses to ask him what might have happened.
After ruling out every other possibility, the expert told them that the most likely source of this sickness wasn’t a cold virus at all. Instead, it was an infection caused by bacteria that had already been inside his body before their isolation began. In other words, he escaped an external threat only to discover that there had been an enemy living inside of him all along.
When I heard that story, I thought of the words of Jesus: “There is nothing outside a person that by going into him can defile him, but the things that come out of a person are what defile him. ... For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.” To be clear, Jesus wasn’t talking about our physical health in this passage. I don’t think he would question the wisdom of washing our hands or of taking general precautions to protect ourselves and other people from diseases. Instead, Jesus was talking about our spiritual health. The religious leaders of Jesus’ day felt that the primary threats to our relationship with God came from external sources. They thought if they could just eat the right foods, go through all the right rituals and avoid the wrong people and places, then they could avoid sin and please God. Jesus told them that they were wrong, because their real enemy actually lived inside of them. That’s true of us, as well. Our worst instincts and evil desires don’t primarily come from the media, or from our neighbors, or from the society around us. They come from within our own hearts. We carry the sickness of sin around with us all the time, and our circumstances simply activate it. Our external situation might reveal our sin, but it doesn’t create it.
Many of us have been isolated from other people for weeks or months now, and as a result, we are learning a lot about ourselves. Stress and uncertainty have a way of showing us who we really are when our illusions of control are stripped away. Maybe you thought the reason you were always angry at work was simply because your co-workers were annoying. But now you find that your anger has followed you home. Or maybe you felt that you were a reasonably kind-hearted and patient person before this crisis began, but now you call people names when they disagree with you on social media. Or perhaps you took pride in being a calm and reasonable parent, but after two months of isolation with your children you’re no longer quite so calm. It’s not that this crisis has made us arrogant, angry, greedy or impatient. Instead, the crisis has revealed (and perhaps amplified) the sicknesses that we were already carrying inside our hearts.
So what hope do we have when we find out that we are worse than we thought we were? How can we defeat an invisible enemy that originates inside of our own hearts? The Scripture offers us hope: Jesus came to heal and to transform our hearts. Jesus alone holds the cure to the sickness within. Our real problem is that all that sin and evil inside of us keeps us from being who God made us to be. The sickness in our hearts separates us from God in every possible way. Without his intervention, we will die, not only physically but spiritually as well. That’s why Jesus died for us. He took the consequences of our sin and evil on his own shoulders. When he rose again, He proved his victory over sin and death. Now, if you believe in Jesus, he offers you a perfect and eternal cure for the sickness that to destroy you. If you believe in Jesus, he promises you eternal life, free from every sickness, every sin and every kind of evil.
But there’s even more to the story: When you trust in Jesus, God’s Spirit will come to live with you and inside of you. He will change you to be more like him. Where your heart was once full of anger, God’s spirit will give you grace. Where your heart was once full of arrogance, he will give you humility. Where there was once greed and lust, God’s spirit will give you contentment and faith. He wants to heal and to transform you into the person God made you to be. If you trust him and follow him, day after day, you can experience healing that you didn’t think possible before.
So if you’re feeling dismayed by what you’ve seen inside of yourself lately, please know that there is hope. Jesus came to give us victory over the enemies of our soul, and that includes the enemy living within you.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.