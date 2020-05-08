They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that is most certainly true of art. Take paintings for instance. You may prefer a colorful landscape by Monet, a surreal painting by Picasso or Dali, a Texas country scene by Windberg or perhaps something abstract or a piece of pop art.
Our tastes are definitely diverse. How else can you explain a “velvet Elvis” or “dogs playing poker” painting? We will not all agree on what constitutes beauty, nor share the same preferences.
When it comes to our landscapes, we also have a wide variety of tastes — as well as options beyond plant selection — to add beauty, interest, and eye-catching attraction. Topiary pruning, fountains, statues and artistic pieces crafted from wood, metal and stone give a classic look to a landscape. Formal artistic designs reminiscent of Louis XIV’s Versailles gardens to modern American formal estates display such classic artistic styles.
The typical American suburban landscape is most often a “cookie-cutter” replica of the houses down the block. While such uniformity appeals to some, other homeowners are opting for less formal, more eclectic designs. Some of the changes have been driven by a rising interest in water efficient landscaping, native plants, and gardening to attract wildlife such as butterflies, hummingbirds and other birds. This is especially true in the backyard, where we are freer to break from the neighborhood status quo.
Cottage gardens, which some consider to be loosely guided horticultural chaos, invite nature to bring seasonal surprises, and they welcome our additions of garden art and other landscape “bling.” One man’s trash is another’s treasure, as landscape decorations range from expensive metal art and statuary to recycled objects and, yes, even pink flamingos, the “velvet Elvis” of the landscape.
Garden centers offer every imaginable outdoor decoration, including beautiful artistic creations that turn in the wind, wind chimes, glass gazing globes, ceramic faces to adorn tree trunks, and faux stones with inspiring words. I’m also often amused and impressed with the wide assortment of homemade garden art, including repurposed antique objects and creative art made of gardening tools. It adds an element of surprise to stroll through a landscape and encounter a whimsical creation set among the plants.
Creative decorations that I’ve encountered on visits to the landscapes of eclectic gardeners include an old rusty bicycle with a basket overflowing with flowers, elaborately decorated and colorfully painted birdhouses, a stained glass window frame hung so the rays of the sun passed through it onto an outdoor sitting area, and a container of succulents set into the hole where wicker once crisscrossed a chair seat. Perhaps my favorites were a “flowerpot child” created by stringing together stacks of terra cotta pots and a metal bed frame inset with a raised planting bed filled with flowers to create a quilt of color ... a true “garden bed.”
I’m inspired to come up with new decorations this year to scatter about my garden and landscape. I’ve never turned a tire inside out, made zig-zag cuts in the top, and painted flowers on the outside to create a planter. But I have created some things that were absolutely beautiful, to me ... if not to anyone else in my family.
Whether you purchase some new decorations or allow your creative juices to flow and make your own why not add some decorations to your landscape or garden this year?
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.