Annual vines may be one of the least used plant groups in the landscape. These fast-growing vines can be planted from seed to provide a natural screen to shade a western brick wall or create an outdoor wall of color alongside a porch or patio. Here are 10 great choices for area landscapes.
• Mexican flame vine is a bushy, twining climber that produces clusters of 2-inch orange, daisylike blooms throughout the summer. The flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds. This vine may return from the roots some years. Give it a full sun location.
• Blue butterfly pea is a “tame” annual vine that is great for more confined areas. Its beautiful dark blue flowers with white centers are best viewed up close. It can tolerate full sun to part shade.
• Black-eyed Susan vine has beautiful yellow or orange blooms all season long. This vigorous annual vine needs at least 12 feet of space to sprawl. It also reseeds but generally not so profusely. It prefers lots of sun. Spider mites love it, too, so be ready to blast the undersides of the foliage occasionally during warm weather.
• Hyacinth bean is a fast-growing, heat-loving annual vine with beautiful 12-inch stalks of purple flowers that make good cut flowers and will begin to set flat burgundy seed pods in late summer and fall. Its leaves are green with burgundy undersides, adding to the vine’s appeal. Like most other beans, it prefers full sun.
• Cypress vine bears a profusion of small (1-inch) red flowers that attract hummingbirds and a canopy of feathery foliage similar to a cypress tree. Give it a full to half day sun exposure. Its relative, cardinal climber, is very similar, except the foliage is a little less lacey. Both are annuals, and both reseed profusely, so be prepared to remove many future “volunteers.”
• Morning glory is another vigorous annual vine with large blooms in shades of blue, white and red, which are open early in the day. Mites can be a problem at times, but the gorgeous blooms are worth it. The moon vine is a close relative that blooms at night, making it great for an outdoor deck area. Both prefer full sun. A reseeding warning is also in order for these vines.
• Rangoon creeper starts as a small- to medium-sized shrub, but then starts sending out long vining shoots, transforming into a vine. Large clusters of flared trumpet blooms start out white and turn to red, creating quite a conversation piece. This vine may return from roots in some years in a protected location. Give it full to part day sun.
• Coral vine or queen’s wreath is a vigorously growing plant that returns annually from a perennial storage root. It bears vivid pink clusters of delicate lacelike blooms that hang down like pink chains from late summer to fall. A white form is also available. Bees and other pollinators love this one. Give it full sun.
• Sky flower grows fast once the weather heats up and can cover an area quickly to provide a fast screen. Large blue flowers are a very attractive accent and appear late in the season. It also attracts hummingbirds and does best in full sun.
• Passion flower comes in several species, offering large, incredibly intricate blooms in various colors including red, blue or purple. It is a larval food source for the gulf fritillary butterfly. Provide full sun for best results.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
