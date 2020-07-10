A landscape or garden filled with a variety of plant species is a highly complex ecological system inhabited by multitudes of insects and other small creatures. Each affects many other species in various ways, whether they are predators and prey or competitors for shelter and food supplies.
There is also a fascinating interaction to the balance of nature in our gardens. When it comes to your garden, it is not just you versus the pests. There are many factors that prevent the pests from proliferating, including weather, plant characteristics and other insects.
As gardeners, we do well when we create landscapes and gardens where pest problems are minimized. Soil preparation, plant selection, proper watering and fertilizing, and wise use of pest control products so as not to exacerbate the problem are among the things in our control.
Most of the pest control in our gardens does not come out the end of a spray wand. Pests are kept in check by weather conditions, diseases (yes, pests get diseases) and other insects. It is only when these factors break down that we gardeners may need to step in and take action to manage an outbreak.
Natural enemies of garden pests are at work 24/7 keeping pest populations suppressed. I should point out that these “friends” in the garden aren’t philanthropic but rather simply busy eating and raising babies. Take aphids, for example. A single aphid can be born pregnant, and within days it is popping out babies like a Pez dispenser. When you do the math, one solitary pregnant aphid in the spring could multiply at a rate such that by summer the garden would be knee deep in aphids if weather and natural enemies were not at work.
Alas, these poor little aphids are running for their lives from the moment they are born. Lady beetle adults and larvae are chasing them down, as are lacewing larvae with giant “ice hook” type mouthparts. Parasitoid wasps are flying overhead, ready to land and inject an egg to hatch and grow inside the aphid’s body, eating it from the inside out — an entomological version of the movie Alien. Syrphid fly larvae are laying eggs nearby that will hatch out into “Jabba the Hutt” type maggots that will latch onto the aphids to suck the contents out of them. Life ain’t easy when you’re an aphid.
There are many other beneficial insects in our gardens working silently behind the scenes to keep pest populations in check. These include true bugs such as predatory stink bugs, bigeyed bugs, assassin bugs, ambush bugs, damsel bugs, threadlegged bugs, minute pirate bugs and flower bugs. Predatory beetles include the ground dwelling rove beetles and the most famous beneficial of all, the lady beetle, which can consume several thousand aphids during its lifetime.
Lacewings, praying mantids, predatory mites and spiders are among the other insect-feeding beneficials in our gardens. Then there are the beneficial flies, which include robber flies, long legged flies and hover or syrphid flies that often look like tiny shiny bees hovering in mid-air and darting about like a hummingbird. Their larvae are effective predators of aphids and certain other insect pests.
Wasps are one of our best groups of predators. The next time you see a webworm nest in your pecan tree, try breaking the web up with a pole and then check it out 20 minutes or so later. You’ll likely see wasps moving in to haul off the bounty. A large paper wasp colony can consume as many as 2,000 caterpillars in a single season.
Parasitoids feed on and inside insects. Some lay eggs inside caterpillar eggs, their larvae consuming the contents. Others lay eggs inside insects such as aphids or caterpillars.
Not everything with six legs is guilty of garden destruction. A wise gardener will take time to learn about the beneficial insects in your garden. A web search can provide helpful photos for identifying them. Create a garden that supports a proliferation of beneficial insects. Avoid broad spectrum sprays, as they kill both pests and beneficials. This can result in a pest outbreak, since pests usually can rebound faster than their natural enemies. Include plants that provide pollen and nectar that are attractive to small beneficial insects. Some beneficials attack pests in their larval stage, but the adults need the pollen and nectar for nourishment.
Learn to identify common pests and beneficials so you know when you have an outbreak on your hands or when the good guys are on the job bringing things back into balance. Learn to accept a few pest as an OK thing, since having a few pests can support those beneficials that feed on them, keeping them around to minimize pest outbreaks.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.