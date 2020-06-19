Even though we do not live in south Texas or Florida, we can grow citrus at home. A few of the hardier types of citrus may be grown out in the landscape or garden if provided some winter protection, but container growing is a fun way to expand our options while enhancing a patio or deck.
I enjoy growing citrus in containers for several reasons. The plants tend to stay smaller due to the restricted root system in a container. Containers allow us to bring the plants to a spot where soil planting is not an option. The fruit is tasty and quite an ornamental conversation piece outside of citrus’ normal zone. Perhaps the best reason is the wonderful fragrance of the blooms wafting near an entrance to the home or in an outdoor sitting area.
Among the hardiest citrus options are satsumas, a type of mandarin orange. It forms a small, bushy tree when grown in the ground but is even smaller in a container. Satsumas have very loose, “baggy” peel that is easy to remove with your hands. The fruit ripen in October through December, depending on variety, and have excellent eating quality with very few seeds. Outstanding satsuma cultivars include “Miho,” “Seto,” “Arctic Frost,” “Orange Frost” and “Owari.” Well established satsuma trees can take freezes down to the low 20s with little damage.
Kumquats are the most cold-hardy of our citrus options. Established plants will endure temperatures into the low 20s to mid-teens with little to no damage. They form a small multi-stemmed bush and are very well adapted to containers. Their one-and-a-half-inch fruits are quite ornamental, and the fragrant blooms appear later than most other types of citrus. The unique thing about kumquats is that their thick, aromatic peel is edible, and in some varieties better tasting than the fruit’s interior! I like to eat them whole or use them in marmalades.
Kumquat fruit ripens in late fall. “Meiwa” is my favorite kumquat variety, and “Nagami” is also worth growing.
If you love lemons, the most cold-hardy is the “Improved Meyer” lemon. While not a true lemon, its fruit are used as a lemon substitute, although they are much less acidic. Meyer lemons mature their fruit primarily from fall to winter. However, they may have some production practically anytime.
Another of my favorites is the Mexican lime, also known as key lime and West Indian lime. The small, bushy plants are very well adapted to container growing. Most of the fruit will mature in the summer months, but like lemons, the plants can produce some fruit year-round. Allow fruit to turn from green to mostly yellow for optimum flavor and juiciness. These limes are not as cold hardy as the other citrus mentioned, but being small, they are easy to protect or move indoors during cold weather.
Citrus can be started in smaller containers such as a 5-gallon size but will need to be moved into larger containers as they grow. Eventually a container at least 20 gallons in size is best for the larger species such as satsuma and Meyer lemon. A half whiskey barrel is a great size, but unless you use a plastic liner the barrel will not last very long, making for extra work repotting in a few years. Potting soil mixed with some composted and screened bark makes a good growing medium, but I like to add about 10% expanded shale to the mix to help maintain internal drainage over time.
Citrus needs a minimum of 6 hours of direct sunlight for best production. Water as needed to keep the growing medium moderately moist. Fertilize in light doses periodically from late winter through July, based on the product’s label instructions, to provide the confined root system plenty of nutrients to maintain growth and production.
Container grown citrus may be a little less cold-hardy since their roots are also exposed to the aboveground temperatures. Plants that have slowed growth are better prepared for cold weather. That is why I suggested stopping fertilizer applications in mid-summer.
When a hard freeze is forecast, either cover the plant with a source of warmth beneath the cover or move it into a protected location. Incandescent light bulbs can provide warmth beneath the cover, but care should be taken to avoid electrical shorts, or placing the hot light bulb close to plant stems and branches. If in doubt, hang a thermometer in the plant to see if more heat is needed for that type of citrus.
Plants can be moved into a protected garage or other location with minimal effort by using a dolly with a strap wrapped around the container. This holds the plant to the dolly and is a back-saver when moving such a heavy container.
This summer, add some container citrus to a sunny patio or other landscape area. Make sure it is where you can enjoy the fragrant blooms!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
