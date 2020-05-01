Looking for a creative way to beautify the landscape or to increase the space available for vegetable or flower gardening? Create a “garden to go.” I’m talking about a mobile garden that you can move wherever you wish to add beauty and increase your planting options. One great way to accomplish this is with a wheelbarrow planter.
Gardeners with a lot that is mostly shady may find it difficult to grow vegetables or flowers. Perhaps the one sunny spot is not where you necessarily want to put a flower bed or vegetable patch. A wheelbarrow makes a great mobile planter. I’ve converted a couple of old wheelbarrows into mobile planters. One was a metal one that was too rusty to use for normal hauling and another that was plastic had a large crack in the bottom.
If you don’t have a spare wheelbarrow, you can probably find one for little expense at a garage sale or purchase one for the purpose of making a planter. Wheelbarrows hold a lot of growing medium, making for a versatile planter.
Drainage is critical. So if there are not already holes, drill a few using about a 3/8-inch bit. Then fill the wheelbarrow with potting soil. Press the soil in a bit as you fill the wheelbarrow. Stop filling about an inch or two from the top so that the sides of the wheelbarrow will prevent run off when you water.
I have one wheelbarrow for vegetables and another for flowers, but there’s no reason you can’t combine them or herbs too for that matter. Just plant trailing plants around the sides and taller, bushier plants in the center.
Your mobile planter can be designed for shady spots or full sun. I know gardeners whose only sunny spot is along their driveway. It’s easy to roll the wheelbarrow into the garage on a freezing night and back outside for a day in the sun. You can easily move this portable planter to the perfects spot, perhaps morning sun and late day shade for example. When one of the plants starts looking spent, you can replace it with a new one or revamp the entire planting.
Watering and fertilizing are important. Wheelbarrows hold a large volume of soil, which reduces the need for watering. However, the soil should be kept moist for best results, unless drought-tolerant plants are used.
Feed the plants regularly with a soluble fertilizer solution to promote good health and vigor. Slow-release fertilizers are another way to provide extended feeding over a period of many weeks.
Get creative with your mobile planter! Cascading flowers are a real showstopper. A desert design could include dwarf agave, various succulents and a surface mulch of decomposed granite or gravel. Bush type squash, a mixture of lettuces and other greens, multicolored chard or determinate/dwarf tomatoes are among the many options for a vegetable planting.
Don’t let a lack of space keep you from gardening. Even gardeners with lots of space will find a wheelbarrow a great way to enhance their landscape or add to their vegetable patch by “gardening to go.”
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
