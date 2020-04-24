Warm weather and ample rainfall have our gardens and landscapes looking great. Along with the happy plants are also some happy pests and weeds. Here are some timely tips to keep in mind as you enjoy some outdoor sheltering in place this weekend around the home place.
• While most pruning is done in winter, plants that bloom in only in the winter or spring season can be pruned now that the bloom show has ended. Prune only as needed to shape or train them. Pruning now allows them time to regrow and set next year’s bloom buds in late summer to fall. Examples include bridal wreath, flowering quince, redbud, azaleas, Texas mountain laurel, fringe tree and roses that do not repeat bloom on through the summer season.
• Heat tolerant flowers like various salvias, periwinkle, Blackfoot daisy, portulaca, purslane, bulbine, cuphea, impatiens, caladiums and pentas can provide fabulous summer color. Now is a great time to set out transplants of these hot weather color plants. Zinnia and sunflowers can also be started from seeds. Keep the soil moist for a week or so to get them off to a great start.
• Poppies, larkspur, bluebonnets and other early blooming flowers are maturing their seeds now. Collect and dry the seeds in a well-ventilated area. Bluebonnet pods propel their seeds some distance, so place them in a mesh bag or paper sack loosely closed at the top to contain their projectiles. After drying thoroughly, store seeds in an air-tight container in the refrigerator to maintain their viability for planting in future seasons. Make sure and include a label indicating the species.
• As cool season vegetables like lettuce, spinach, arugula and cilantro bolt and are removed, replace them with heat loving vegetables like okra, southern peas, Malabar greens, winter squash, sweet potatoes, watermelons and muskmelons (cantaloupes) to keep the harvest going for months to come.
• Keep the soil around your tomatoes evenly moist. Wide moisture fluctuations can cause cells on the end of the fruit to die, resulting in a condition called blossom end rot. Tomatoes growing in sandy soils or in a container are especially prone to this avoidable problem.
• Herb transplants, including oregano, thyme, rosemary, stevia, basil, marjoram and lemon balm, will establish and grow quickly in the warm temperatures of spring. Water the new plants in with a dilute fertilizer solution and repeat the fertilizing again about a week later to provide an early boost to stimulate growth.
• Fruit trees typically set more fruit than the tree can carry to a quality harvest. Thin peaches to at least 6 inches apart and plums to 4 inches apart. Apples and pears should be thinned to one fruit per cluster. This will ensure that the fruit reaches a good size and there are enough leaves to produce carbohydrates for sweet, juicy quality.
• If you have not fertilized the lawn yet, now is a good time. In the absence of a soil test to provide accurate guidance, apply a product with only nitrogen, the first number on the bag, or one with a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of nutrients. Take the first number on the bag and divide it into 100 to know how much to apply per 1,000 square feet.
• Aphids are reproductive machines and can get out of hand quickly if not kept in check. If beneficial insects are not present to do the job, a spray of insecticidal soap or horticultural oil directed at the pests can keep an infestation in check until the beneficial insects arrive in adequate numbers.
• Warm season annual weeds are growing fast in these warm temperatures. They are easier to pull or hoe out while still very young. Don’t let them get too large, since weeding in the hot summer sun is no fun. Mulching will also shut them down if the weeds are still very young and can be covered by a thick mulch to exclude sunlight. Perennial weeds like bermudagrass and nutsedge should be dug out by hand or sprayed with a labeled product before they take over. Waiting until even next month will mean 10 times the work with these fast-growing invaders.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
