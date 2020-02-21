Late winter, just before the greening of new spring growth, is the best pruning time for many plants in the home landscape. Pruning is perhaps the least understood of all gardening chores. Incorrect pruning results in poor growth, improper growth, unnatural plant forms and poor flower or fruit production.
We should prune with a specific purpose in mind, not just because it is pruning season. Proper pruning can shape plants, remove diseased or winter-damaged limbs or shorten a plant that is outgrowing its space. Pruning improves flower production on roses. It helps fruit trees stay vigorous and productive. Proper pruning can also help rejuvenate an old shrub.
Clipped hedges require regular pruning. The gardener looking for low maintenance should not establish a clipped or formal hedge, but instead direct growth in a more natural form. This is especially true of many native plants and certain non-natives that look ridiculous when they are sheared up like a French poodle.
Different types of plants are pruned at different seasons. Spring-flowering ornamentals such as redbud, fringe tree, azalea, quince and spirea should be pruned after they bloom in the spring. However, fruit trees, vines and bushes are pruned in late winter.
Evergreens such as junipers, ligustrum, photinia and euonymus may be lightly pruned throughout the year. Summer flowering shrubs and trees such as althea, vitex, crape myrtle and our deciduous shade trees respond best to late winter pruning. Don’t paint pruning cuts, as research had determined that this doesn’t promote healing and in fact can promote decay of the wood. The exception to the no-painting rule is in the case of oak trees in areas where oak wilt is present. In such areas, wounds should be painted immediately after cuts are made to reduce the danger of oak wilt infection from a small beetle that is attracted to the wounds.
Roses that repeat bloom through the season should be pruned just before the spring growth in late February or early March. “Once-bloomers,” including many of the climbing roses, should be pruned after their spring bloom cycle.
Berrying ornamentals such as hollies and pyracantha produce berries on old or second-year growth. A continual removal of a large percentage of the new growth on these plants eliminates potential berries.
Plants may need a bit of light touch-up work throughout the season. Gangly canes or shoots may be trimmed back whenever they appear to maintain a plant’s form.
Prune branches to just outside the collar or raised ring where the branch attaches to the trunk. Cutting at this location eliminates stubs that promote decay of the heartwood, while also preventing cutting too close to the trunk, which increases wound size and delays wound closure. When removing large branches, the gardener should use the 3-point cut, where the first cut is made out from where the branch attaches cutting upward about 1/3 of the way through the branch. The second cut is made a few inches farther out from that first cut, by cutting downward from the top until the branch falls away. Then the third cut is made at the proper location just outside the point of attachment. Call the Brazos County Extension Office at 979-823-3768 for free information on proper pruning techniques.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.