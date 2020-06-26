Numerous local residents have contacted the Extension office about post oaks turning brown rather quickly. Trees are beautiful, valuable parts of a landscape, and concern over their loss is understandable.
There are many, often interrelated, factors that can contribute to a tree’s decline and death. Root system problems are among the most significant. In most cases, 80% to 90% of a tree’s roots are located in the upper foot of soil. Anything that damages the roots in even the upper 6 to 8 inches of soil may have serious consequences to tree health.
Trenching, adding soil, removing soil, compaction from vehicles and additions of turf and landscape beds are all stress factors for trees. Post oaks are among the most sensitive to such activities, as well as to excessive irrigation practices. Whether the roots are physically injured or prevented from accessing soil oxygen due to soggy or compacted conditions, decline can move especially rapidly during the increased demands of summer heat.
Construction activities are a common cause of tree loss, but much can be done in the planning stages before construction begins to minimize the threat to trees. If you are planning on building near large, beautiful trees of any species, consult a professional arborist well ahead of time to develop a plan for protecting them. Removing a large dead tree a few years after building a home around it adds the financial cost of removal to the loss of that beautiful tree.
Roof gutters and changes in the surface slope redirect water runoff so that areas that were well drained may now tend to be waterlogged during rainy seasons. Conversely, areas that were moist, providing a dependable supply of water for tree roots, may now be drought prone. A tree’s roots must adjust to these changes if it is to survive.
Periodic droughts also take their toll. Trees on shallow and/or sandy soils, in crowded conditions and under other stresses are hardest hit. Such trees lack the water reserves in the soil to withstand an extended dry spell.
Stresses work to compromise a tree’s natural ability to fend off insect and disease problems. In many tree species root rots, borers and diseases such as hypoxylon canker pose little threat until a tree becomes weakened by other stresses. Problems even three or more years down the line may often be blamed on past construction, drought, physical damage and other stresses to the root system. Avoid activities that damaging the root system whenever possible. Consider the soil below the branch spread of the tree a “do not disturb” zone.
Leaves on stressed trees may begin to dry out beginning at the leaf margins and tip. The top and outer periphery of trees are usually the first affected by the dieback associated with root stress, because they are the ends of the pipeline and the last to receive water and nutrients. In severe cases the entire tree may seem to turn brown in a matter of days as is happening on many post oaks in our area.
Leaf diseases are a common occurrence on trees, including post oaks, but usually are not serious enough to be a significant threat. This year, however, I’ve noticed quite a bit of foliage diseases, including a rust fungus that is contributing to defoliation. If the leaf loss is due to a foliage disease, the tree will likely push out new foliage but will be weakened in the process.
Tree problems can be avoided or minimized by attention to a few key decisions. Choose long-lived species that are adapted to this area and that do well in landscape conditions. There is a reason you don’t see a lot of post oaks for sale in the garden centers. Choose trees that fit the space allotted, too. Most new developments have lot sizes too small for large species such as live oaks. Every species has its pros and cons. Know them before you make your purchase, and you’ll be much happier down the line.
Our area receives a significant amount of annual rainfall, but extended droughts can occur in the summer months. There is no need to water an established tree on a regular basis. During hot summer weather, if it hasn’t rained at least an inch in several weeks, a good, deep soaking may be a helpful “rescue” treatment.
The standard advice for the common cold has been “get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids.” Doctors know that although they cannot treat the cold virus itself, they can make conditions optimum for your body to heal by avoiding stresses that weaken it further. The same may be said for stress-plagued trees, as many problems lack any magic cure. The best remedy is often to create and maintain a favorable environment for the tree (especially the roots) and hope it is able to recover.
If you are concerned about a valuable tree on your property, contact a certified arborist to have them assess the situation and recommend a course of action. You can find local certified arborists at treesaregood.org.
If you are concerned about post oaks on your property, check out the free publication Rapid Decline of Post Oaks in Texas at agrilifebookstore.org.
Landscape trees are too valuable to lose, especially when something could have been done to prevent it. An ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure when it comes to avoiding stresses to these giants of the landscape.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
