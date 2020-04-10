Gardening is such a multi-sensory blessing, providing us delectable flavors, beautiful sights and wonderful scents. No wonder we enjoy it so much. I must confess a strong preference for landscape and garden plants that offer the added bonus of perfumed delights.
I certainly choose flowers for their beauty, but it is those that offer fragrance that really get my attention. A rose, for example, may be drop-dead gorgeous, but the fragrant ones deserve a special spot in my landscapes. If you are not familiar with rose scents, their aromas range from baby powder to spice to various perfumes. It is always a pleasant surprise to approach a blossom nose first to see what unique blend of light, subtle scents it offers.
Then there are those plants that announce your arrival into their area with a powerful fragrance, as did my junior high literature teacher, who we were all convinced applied perfume with a turkey baster.
Among these wonderfully overpowering flowers are gardenia, white butterfly ginger, almond verbena and various types of citrus. But the hands-down winner of the “lack of subtlety award” is Texas mountain laurel, a native of the Texas Hill Country. The spring blooms will literally bowl you over with a syrupy strong “grape bubblegum” aroma.
There are dozens of delightfully fragrant blooming plants, including annuals, perennials, vines, shrubs and trees, most of which are more mannered in their approach to our noses. Sweet olive, night blooming jessamine, four-o-clock, angel’s trumpet, butterfly bush, Confederate jasmine, sweet alyssum, honeysuckle, old-fashioned flowering tobacco and sweet viburnum are a few familiar examples. I bet you can think of others from your childhood memories.
Enough said about the fragrance of blooms. What about foliage? Many plants contain volatile substances in and on their leaves that offer a pleasing added dimension to our olfactory experiences in the landscape.
This is one of my favorite benefits of growing herbs in the garden. I guess you could call it aromatherapy, but I can’t pass by a rosemary or lemon verbena without pulling a half-closed hand over the shoots for a fresh scent to carry with me through my gardening activities. My kids have all enjoyed learning about plants by sampling a patch of oregano, peppermint, pineapple sage, lemon balm and Mexican mint marigold, “the one that smells like black jellybeans.”
Of course, I can’t leave out the many types of basil available to gardeners. In addition to the basic Genovese types, gardeners can grow lemon, clove, cinnamon, holy, licorice, Thai and African blue basil, a favorite of pollinator insects. I’d grow basil for no other reason than for the fragrance it leaves in your hand as you brush over them when strolling through the garden.
The tangy, citrus/pine scent of copper canyon daisy (Tagetes lemmonii), the strong spicy aroma of rosemary, and the fragrance of crushed bay leaves are among my favorite plants with aromatic foliage.
So, don’t limit your garden planning to only visual beauty. This spring plant some thyme plants among your pathway stones or pavers to yield their fragrance with passing foot traffic. Add a few fragrant plants along your garden pathways, or in containers on a deck or patio. Then stop to smell more than just the roses. The nose knows beauty the eyes cannot behold.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
