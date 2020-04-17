This spring has brought an especially outstanding display of roses. Plentiful rainfall and moderate temperatures have our roses in prime condition and really putting on a bloom show.
I must admit a strong partiality to the old roses. There is something simple about their beauty and admirable about their tenacious ability to withstand our climate without the need for pampering.
Not all old roses are disease proof, but most seem to either avoid diseases or to take a hit and bounce right back. A recent drive through an old cemetery brought this point home. While few plants had survived this low-care environment, a handful of old roses were aglow with a display of blooms that would put the pampered specimens in botanical gardens to shame.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has been evaluating roses for years, growing them under no-spray, minimal-care conditions to determine which can thrive under Texas conditions despite neglect. Those that perform beautifully under such adverse conditions are awarded the status of Earth-Kind Rose. Some are antique roses, while others are more modern arrivals that have the disease resistance and Texas tough qualities we are looking for. You can find a complete list of these roses online, but here are a few of my personal favorites.
Marie Daly is a small statured shrub bearing dainty pink blooms. It can even be grown in a half whiskey barrel planter or a large terra cotta pot. I love it also for its light “baby powder” fragrance. That it is almost thornless is an added bonus.
Caldwell Pink forms a 4-foot bush with flushes of 1 1/2” carnation-like blooms through the season. Carefree Beauty is a little larger, bearing large, deep rich pink blooms repeatedly through the growing season. Knock Out is perhaps the most ubiquitous rose in the country because of its constant bloom production, dense shrub form with dark green foliage and burgundy new growth.
Our local hero is Belinda’s Dream, developed by Robert Basye, a former mathematics prof at A&M. It is the complete package, offering a great landscape shrub with disease resistance, dense foliage and fragrant pink blooms that have a form more like what most folks associate with the term “rose.”
If you have more space, Mutabilis is a unique choice. with lovely single blooms that start off cream, turning pink and then burgundy red as they age. The plant reaches 6 feet or more if not pruned and is very thorny, making it a good choice for a hedge row or as a specimen plant in the corner of the yard.
There are many other great roses coming on the market as some breeders, such as Kordes roses of Germany, don’t spray their fields so that anything prone to disease will be naturally eliminated in the selection process. Here at A&M, David Byrne is working to tap the vast genetic diversity of the genus Rosa to “develop beautiful, carefree roses that gardeners in all climates can enjoy.” This includes tackling a more recent arrival on the scene, the rose rosette virus.
Here are a few tips for success with roses in the Brazos Valley. Select a location with at least 6 hours of direct sun a day for good bloom production. Prepare a raised planting bed with lots of added organic matter. Expanded shale is another amendment that can help improve a heavy clay soil. Raised beds facilitate good drainage during our periodic deluges when nature decides it is time to catch up on rainfall.
In addition to sunlight, roses bloom best with supplemental fertilizing. A turf-type fertilizer applied every six to eight weeks works well to promote vigor the first year. Maintain a few inches of mulch over the soil surface to deter weeds. Replenish surface mulch as it decomposes and releases its nutrients to the soil. Once you have the mulch decomposition cycle going, supplemental fertilizing with a little nitrogen here and there may be all that is needed.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
