When temperatures soar, many plants that were enthusiastic bloomers in spring begin to wither under the onslaught of the summer sun. Many plants touted as “heat tolerant” in other parts of the country last about as long as an ice cube on asphalt here in Texas.
Seed companies wanting to evaluate a plant for our summer conditions should set it into a pot of boiling water on the stove and then point an acetylene torch at the top. If it survives and blooms the next day, give us a call, and we’ll place an order. OK, maybe that’s a tiny exaggeration, but you get the idea.
Amazingly enough, we have quite a few great plants that take the heat and bloom well all through the summer months. I mentioned a few last month, and here are a few more of my favorites for the southern summer honor roll.
• Madagascar periwinkle, often referred to as vinca, is stunning when in bloom, with dark green leaves that set off the bright single blooms in shades of red, pink, lavender and white. Madagascar periwinkle thrives in hot weather and in poor soils as long as drainage is adequate. In addition to the standard mounding plant form, there are now trailing forms, which work well spilling over the sides of a container or raised planter. Look for varieties in the Cora and Nirvana series, which resist a disease that can destroy this species.
• Firecracker plant or cigar flower bears fiery, bright reddish orange, 1-inch tubular blooms that are a magnet for hummingbirds and several types of butterflies. Give this Cuphea lots of sun and moderate soil moisture for best results. When the first freeze burns the foliage back, cut the plants down to a couple of inches high and mulch it well to protect the base and roots over the winter season. The cultivar “David Verity” is preferred by many gardeners for its dense habit and prolific blooms on 2- to 3-foot plants.
• Lantana blooms in waves all summer, forming multicolored mini bouquets of tiny trumpet-shaped flowers in shades of red, orange, yellow, cream, pink and lilac. “New Gold” is an outstanding choice but is way overused considering all the other great options on the market. Varieties range from the compact patriot (14”) and bandana (18”) series up to large types like “Miss Huff” (5’). Butterflies love Miss Huff and many other lantana cultivars as well.
• Cape plumbago produces clusters of light blue or white blooms all summer. Plumbago isn’t bothered by pests and diseases. Children love the fact that the individual blossoms pull loose with a sticky base that can be pressed against the earlobe for accessorizing with instant botanical bling.
• Yellow bells, also known as esperanza, bears striking masses of golden yellow, trumpet-shaped flowers from spring to frost. My favorite cultivar is “Gold Star,” which has large bloom clusters and begins blooming when only 2 to 3 feet tall. Newer options include “Sunrise” with orange streaking in the yellow blooms, and “Bells of Fire” with fiery red-orange blooms.
• Red bird of paradise, also known as pride of Barbados, is my favorite blooming plant of summer. It provides a tropical touch that is especially nice near a pool or outdoor patio. Large bright red-orange bloom spikes top the plant, commanding attention from anyone passing by as well as from swallowtails and other butterflies. Provide full sun and occasional watering for best growth and blooming.
• Thryallis blooms from summer through fall in our climate with spikes of attractive yellow blooms. It has no significant pest and disease problems and is also not favored by deer. While it blooms best in full sun, it will tolerate a little shade. Plants make nice individual specimens or may be massed and sheared into a low to medium hedge or planted in a large container. Shear back in winter and occasionally during the season if you wish to maintain a more compact growth habit.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.