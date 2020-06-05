Anyone who has lived in the B-CS area for even one summer knows that by June this place feels like the tropics. High temperatures and humidity can make life tough for plants and gardeners alike. Tropical plants thrive in the heat and are a great addition to our landscapes. They offer the lush foliage and gaudy flowers found in few other groups of plants.
These plants are especially attractive around pools, patios, decks or any area where you want the lush look they provide. While some are not winter hardy and must be moved indoors over the winter, others can be overwintered outdoors by cutting them back to the ground after the first killing freeze and mulching well. Occasionally, we have mild enough winters that they may even make through with minor damage and resume growth the next spring.
Here are a few of the many wonderful plants that can give a special section of your homescape that tropical look while laughing at the dog days of summer:
Bananas sport bold large leaves and form a clump that gets larger each year. They freeze to the ground most years but come back from the base. With a mild winter or a protected location, the main stems may survive, opening the possibility of the stalk bearing fruit the following year. Plant them in a sunny area protected from strong winds, which can shred the foliage. The Dwarf Cavendish variety is not always easy to find but will produce nice stocky plants with an attractive reddish blotching in the leaves. Reaching about 6 feet in height, it also is much smaller than its towering relatives.
Ginger comes in many types, from the edible Zingziber officinale to many ornamental types. Most will return from the ground when the weather warms up if mulched well over winter. Gingers insist on a shady spot with lots of compost mixed into the soil and consistent soil moisture. The butterfly types, known as Hedychiums, are especially well suited to our area and can tolerate a bit more sunlight. White Butterfly Ginger bears beautiful, intensely fragrant blossoms in late summer and fall. Butterfly types also come in shades of coral, yellow and orange. Other excellent gingers include Curcumas, Alpinias, Costus, Globba and Kaempferia.
Hibiscus is an essential part of any tropical paradise. Chinese or Hawaiian hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) is a cold-tender tropical with glossy leaves and dazzling blooms. Perennial types of hibiscus include Giant Rose Mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos) with its dinner plate-size blooms, and our southern native Texas Star (Hibiscus coccineus). If you’ve never grown it, don’t garden another year without a perennial hibiscus in your landscape. They are showstoppers.
Cannas may be the Rodney Dangerfield of the Southern garden. They are beautiful, hardy, tough and amazingly drought tolerant, but they also can grow in standing water. Cannas deserve more respect. So, what’s the problem? Perhaps that cannas are too familiar and can suffer from leaf rollers caterpillars at times.
Although their blooms are pretty, I like to choose varieties for their bold, often colorfulfoliage. Tropicanna foliage glows with hues of red, orange, coral and green. It is one of the few plants that can distract attention from those pink flamingoes in your front yard. Dwarf types like Tropical Rose (2½ feet), variegated foliage types such as Bengal Tiger, and types with deep bronze to chocolate foliage such a Tropicanna Black are just a few of the multitude of canna options.
Elephant ears (Alocacia and Colocasia) produce giant foliage shaped like broad arrowheads. Common colors include green and dark purple types. Alocacias have more horizontal foliage with tips pointing upward. They prefer moist but well-drained soil and a shade to part shade exposure. Colocasia foliage tends to droop downward, and the plants love full sun and can grow even in standing water. The edible taro root belongs to the Colocasia group and also makes a great ornamental.
Plumeria, aka “The Hawaiian lei flower” has wonderfully scented blossoms with a beautiful, waxy appearance that last for days. No pool or deck should be without one. Don’t let their beauty fool you — these plants are tough. In winter you can dig them up and move them (bare root) to a garage or other frost-free area, where they’ll drop their leaves and sit patiently with no water until their move back outdoors in spring.
These are a few of the many other wonderful plants available to give your landscape a lush, tropical look. As the summer inferno heats up and the gardener runs for air conditioning, they are taking center stage for a performance that lasts all summer into the fall.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.