Beautiful gardens and landscapes are a result of timely attention to maintenance. They say the best fertilizer is the footprints of the gardener, and the same is true regarding pest and disease control. Take time to stroll through the yard and garden this weekend. Early detection and prompt action can prevent problems down the line with minimal effort.
Plants that bloom only in winter or spring — including bridal wreath, wisteria, flowering quince, redbud, azaleas, camellias and roses that don’t repeat bloom — can be pruned now as needed to allow them time to regrow and set next year’s bloom buds in late summer to fall.
Evergreen hedges can use another shearing about now to keep them dense and well-shaped. Keep the tops narrower than the base to allow light to reach the lower parts of the hedge and maintain good foliage all the way to the ground.
Late winter to early spring bulbs are replenishing their food reserves to get ready for next year. Allow the foliage to turn yellow before removing it to tidy up the planting bed.
The single most important part of building a beautiful lawn is to mow it frequently. Infrequent mowing intervals are more stressful to the turf and leave the lawn unsightly after mowing. Mow every 5-7 days for a dense, attractive lawn.
Rose bushes have completed their spring bloom show, but most are repeat bloomers and are far from done for the summer. Remove spent bloom stems, fertilize the plants and keep the soil adequately moist to keep them vigorous and encourage more blooms.
Warm-season flowers will benefit from some additional fertilizer to keep the plants vigorous. The plants are expending energy in bloom production, and some extra nutrients will help ensure that they continue to bloom well.
The same is true for tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, okra and other warm-season vegetables, which will benefit from a nutrient boost to maintain strong growth and production. Work the fertilizer into the surface inch of soil and then water the area well.
Squash vine borers are orange and black moths that actually look more like a wasp. You’ll find them on the squash foliage early in the morning. They lay single amber eggs about the size of a pinhead that hatch into larvae that bore into the vines. An early trip into the garden can provide a chance to swat down an adult or rub off an egg you see on the petiole or stem of the plant. If you see a wet, sawdust-like material emerging from the stems, use a knife to split the vine lengthwise and kill the white larvae inside.
Pinch or snip out the tips of blackberry shoots when they reach about 4 feet tall. This encourages branching, which helps form a tidier hedgerow for easy picking. After harvest, remove the shoots that bore fruit back to ground level.
Repot root-bound houseplants and move them to a very shady spot on your patio or under a large shade tree for summer. Fertilize them and water as needed to maintain moist soil. The increased light levels in bright shade and warm temperatures will boost new growth.
Spider mites love hot weather and dry, dusty leaves. A weekly blast of water directed upward from beneath the plants can dislodge them from the undersides of the leaves. If you do a thorough blasting of the foliage, it is usually enough to keep mites in control without the need for pesticide sprays.
Don’t be a “skeeter breeder.” Nothing ruins a nice afternoon or evening outdoors like a swarm of hungry mosquitoes. Standing water that collects in catch basins under containers, in sagging rain gutters and in other outdoor locations can become a mosquito nursery in a matter of days. Check these and other such locations weekly, and empty any standing water you find.
Maintain a 3- to 4-inch thick layer of mulch over the soil surface in flower and vegetable beds and around shrubs and young trees to protect the soil from crusting, deter weed seeds and reduce soil temperatures. Time spent mulching now pays off many times over in time saved over the course of the summer watering and pulling weeds.
Nutsedge is a pernicious weed that spreads rapidly and is difficult to control. By this time of the season, the plants you noticed this spring have developed several daughter plants with underground tubers. To avoid further multiplication of your weed woes, either dig or spray them with a labeled herbicide. Repeat as needed through the season.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
