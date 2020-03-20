Lawns are the outdoor carpeting of our landscapes. Healthy, attractive lawns are the result of attention to three simple practices: mowing, watering and fertilizing. Mow at least weekly to build density, removing no more than 1/3 of the grass blade at each mowing. Mow St. Augustine at 2 ½ to 3 ½ inches and zoysia and semi-dwarf types of bermudagrass at 1 to 2 inches.
Just remember that the shorter you mow, the more often you must do it. There is a direct relationship between taller grass height and more extensive drought-resilient root system.
Return clippings to the turf. Clippings mulch the surface, reduce weed competition and decompose rapidly to provide nutrients to the growing turf. Think of clippings as free, slow-release, organic fertilizer. If you bag your clippings, you’re just “renting” fertilizer.
Most lawns are over-watered. Nature provides us with a lot of rain in the Brazos Valley. Until it gets really hot, the demands on our home turf are minimal. When you need to water, give the turf a good soaking on an infrequent basis. Light sprinklings promote a shallow, sprinkler-dependent root system, making it even more susceptible to dry spells and nutrient deficiencies.
Apply ½ to 1 inch using a rain gauge or straight-sided can as your guide to know how long that takes. This will be more than your soil can absorb in one application, so water until it is about to run off, then let it sit for 30-45 minutes, followed by another cycle, repeating until the desired amount is applied.
For the best way to know when to water, go to Brazos Valley WaterSmart (bvwatersmart.tamu.edu/) and sign up for free updates based on our local weather conditions.
Make your spring fertilizer application after you have mowed the turfgrass twice, or about early April most years. If you fertilize too early, the grass will green up a little, but those cool-season weeds that are proliferating now will thank you and grow like ... well, weeds.
Unless there are three soccer games a week on your front lawn, you really don’t need to fertilize again until fall. Excessive nitrogen results in more mowing, shallower rooting and increased susceptibility to some insect and disease problems.
A soil test is the truly accurate way to know which fertilizer to choose and how much to apply. Go to soiltesting.tamu.edu to download a sampling form with instructions. In the absence of a soil test, choose a product with a nutrient ratio of 1-0-0, 3-1-2 or 4-1-2. Divide the first number on the bag into 100 to get the pounds of that fertilizer to apply per 1,000 square feet of lawn, and water it in with about ½ inch of irrigation. Avoid fertilizing before a heavy rain, or you risk having your fertilizer dollars washed away.
The best weed control is a dense, healthy turf, so let proper turf care be your first priority. There are a few weeds that will survive even in a thick, healthy lawn. These may require hand pulling or spraying with an herbicide. Herbicide and fertilizer combination products usually result in poor timing for either weeding or feeding, because the time to weed isn’t always the time to feed.
Drop off a sample or email a well-focused, close-up photo of the weed to the Brazos County Extension Office or a local garden center professional for proper weed identification and appropriate product recommendations before purchasing and applying a product.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
