If you live in an apartment or townhome, or a house in an older neighborhood where towering trees leave few places where sun reaches the ground, a traditional in-ground garden may not be an option.
However, all is not lost. You can have your condo and grow “eats” too by gardening in containers. That porch, patio, balcony or sunny spot on the driveway can become a productive container garden spot.
The keys to success with container gardening are to choose the right container, growing medium, plants, planting time and location. Then provide timely watering and appropriate fertilizing.
There are many wonderful container options available, including terracotta, plastic, metal, molded resin and fabric containers. Gardeners are not limited to things intended for plants, and the plants couldn’t care less what they are in as long it drains well, holds enough growing medium and is kept moist. Whimsical options include a rusted-out bucket, a livestock trough, a chicken feeder or my favorite, a wheelbarrow, which provides the option of moving it to a sunny spot or into the garage on a frosty night.
It is important to select containers of adequate size for the plants you wish to grow. Small, shallow rooted veggies such as lettuce, radish, kohlrabi, chard and spinach will do fine in a container as small as 1-2 gallons. Patio dwarf tomatoes, peppers and eggplant need at least 5 gallons, bush-type cucumbers and squash need 5-10 gallons, while larger tomatoes, vining squash and melons need a minimum of 10-15 gallons to perform well. Larger containers are even better, as they require less frequent watering during hot weather.
Most containers come with holes in the bottom. If not, drill some holes to allow excess water to escape.
Garden soil is not the best choice for container growing. A growing medium composed of finely screened compost or peat, mixed with perlite or vermiculite, provides the characteristics needed in a growing mix: water and nutrient holding capacity as well as good aeration and drainage. Standard potting soil works well for most uses.
When possible, choose vegetables that are more compact in growth habit. Select varieties that are well suited to the Brazos Valley. Planting at the right time is critical for successful vegetable gardening in our climate. Your Brazos County AgriLife Extension office has free online fact sheets of recommended varieties and best planting times.
Place your container where it will receive at least six hours of sun if possible. If sunny spots are scarce, put things that produce edible roots and fruit in the most sun. Veggies grown for their edible leaves can tolerate a little less sunlight.
Containers restricts the plant’s root zone significantly. As a result, the growing medium dries out quickly, especially in containers of less than ideal size. Water often enough to keep the soil moist. This may mean daily in warm weather, or even twice daily if the weather is hot, the location sunny or if the plant is a bit too large for the container.
A drip or bubbler emitter system with a timer clock takes the work out of watering and keeps things going even when you’re away. Provide plants a light weekly feeding with a liquid fertilizer mixed at the label rate, or mix a slow-release fertilizer into the soil prior to planting.
Container gardening means that virtually everyone can grow fresh, nutritious vegetables at home. If you have kids or grandkids, a container garden can be the gateway to a life of healthier eating and a love for the wonders of the plant world.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
