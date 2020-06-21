Tenaska Frontier Partners, owner of the Tenaska Frontier Generating Station near Shiro, has awarded $7,500 in college scholarships to high school seniors in Grimes County.
Four students received academic awards for demonstrating good character, academic achievement and leadership, while one student received the Strathwell Johnson scholarship based on volunteer service. The scholarship is named in recognition of the late Strathwell Johnson, a Grimes County resident who dedicated his life to community service.
Anderson-Shiro High School’s Hannah Dietrich, daughter of Sarah and Darrell Dietrich of Anderson, earned the Strathwell Johnson scholarship for her commitment to community and volunteer service. Dietrich has supported local fire department events, volunteered at a nursing home, assisted at a blood drive and worked at several National Honor Society events.
Other scholarship winners were Leah Moy, an Anderson-Shiro High School student and the daughter of Agatha and Nathan Moy; Iola High School student Emmy Webb, the daughter of Stacey and Kirk Webb; Navasota High School student Brealyn McKinney, the daughter of Jennifer and Billy McKinney; and Richards High School graduate Kayla McClellan, the daughter of Joyce and Stephen McClellan.
Since 2000, Tenaska Frontier Partners has presented 153 scholarships totaling more than $120,000 to local students, according to the company.
