Texas A&M University chemist David C. Powers has been recognized as a 2020 Sloan Research Fellow by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Powers, who joined the Texas A&M department of chemistry as an assistant professor in fall 2015, leads a research program to address challenges related to sustainable chemical systems, energy conversion and human health. He is one of 126 scientific researchers selected from more than 60 institutions across the U.S. and Canada for the prestigious fellowship, which has been presented annually since 1955 to honor early career scholars whose achievements mark them as among the most promising researchers in their fields.
The two-year, $75,000 fellowships are open to scholars in eight scientific and technical fields. Candidates must be nominated by their fellow scientists, and winning fellows are selected by independent panels of senior scholars on the basis of a candidate’s research accomplishments, creativity and potential to become a leader in his or her field.
