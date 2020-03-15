Texas A&M University’s 2019-2020 Hagler Institute faculty fellows and distinguished lecturers were recently honored at the institute’s eighth annual gala.
The group of men and women from across the nation gathered Feb. 28 with more than 200 supporters at the Memorial Student Center’s Bethancourt Grand Ballroom. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Michael K. Young spoke at the event, remarking on the impact of the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study.
Young thanked Hagler founding director John Junkins for his dedication.
“By investing in the excellence of intellectual explorers like the ones we welcome tonight, [Junkins] has ensured his lasting legacy as a catalyst for groundbreaking scholarship and discovery,” Young is said a press release from Texas A&M Today.
The faculty fellows will pursue studies at Texas A&M while also conducting their own research projects. Those named faculty fellows are:
• Luiz Davidovich, professor of physics at the Instituto de Física, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
• Sharon Donovan, professor of nutrition and endowed chair with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
• Mario Andrés Hamuy, vice president and head of mission with the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, Washington, D.C.
• Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, endowed chair and pediatrics and microbiology professor at the Baylor College of Medicine
• Kathleen Howell, professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Purdue University
• Misha Lyubich, mathematics professor and director of the Institute for Mathematical Sciences at Stonybrook University
• Henry Rousso, director of research de Classe Exceptionelle, French National Centre for Scientific Research in Paris
• Peter Shor, applied mathematics professor with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
• Ned Thomas, engineering professor with Rice University
As stated in Texas A&M Today, some of these fellows are members of revered organizations such as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine; and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Some fellows have made strides in research focuses including astronomy, history, physics, health, nutrition, mathematics and law.
In addition to faculty fellows, the Hagler Institute also brings in special guest lecturers who are recognized at the gala as well. This year’s lecturers are:
• Martha Fineman, law professor with Emory University
• Dierdre McCloskey, distinguished professor emerita of economics, history, English and communication, at the University of Illinois at Chicago
• Rachel Moran, distinguished professor of law at the University of California, Irvine
• Susan Wolf, professor of law, medicine and public policy at the University of Minnesota
• Huda Zhogbi, professor and endowed chair with the department of molecular and human genetics, director of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine
