The coming week is a special week. For Christians around the world, this coming week marks Good Friday and Easter Sunday; for Jews around the world, it marks the beginning of the eight-day celebration of our most important spring holiday, Passover. To make the weekend even more special, many Christians believe that the Last Supper was held on Passover eve. In other words, they connect the Last Supper with the Passover seder. If this assumption is historically true or not is for historians to debate. What is relevant is that these holidays represent two great religious traditions, and each in its own way serves to liberate the soul from the slavery of ignorance.
This year, these holidays fall at an especially precarious time. Usually homes are filled, churches and synagogues are packed, and throughout America there is a national air of religiosity coupled with a sense of community. This year, the classical Passover question: “Ma Nishtana Ha’Layla ha’zeh micol ha’leylot/Why is this night different from all other nights?” is especially meaningful. This year’s holiday celebrations will be different from those of past years. This year, most of the world will celebrate these holidays not with friends and loved ones but electronically. Instead of gathering together as families, this will be the year of virtual family dinners. We have replaced hugs with elbow bumps. In the case of the Jewish world, ingenuity has shown us how to replace many of our Passover seder meal foods with acceptable substitutes.
Normally, we Jews on the first nights of Passover sit down to what may be the world’s greatest ongoing feast: the Passover seder. It is during the seder meal that we re-enact the story of the Jewish people’s liberation from Egypt through special foods, songs, prayers and discussions. It is also during the seder meals that we remember the 10 plagues that God used as tools to convince Pharaoh to let our people go. These were the transformation of water into blood, the sending of frogs, the invasion of lice, the swarms of flying insects that harmed cattle, the making of livestock ill, the breaking out of boils, the thunderstorms of hail, the invasion of locust, a darkness that covered the land of Egypt for three days, and finally the death of the Egyptians’ firstborn sons.
Although these climatic phenomena are representative of recurring weather events along the Nile River valley, most people read these plagues as literary devices. Although modern America is far from the Egypt of the Bible, today it seems that once again we face a new plague — what we might call the 11th plague. Just as in the Biblical recounting, the plague known as COVID-19 strikes suddenly and without mercy. Once again, we feel enveloped in a darkness of fear, and once again this plague forces us to face new realities and break the bonds of our old lives with opportunities for a new life.
The United States, however, is not Biblical Egypt. In fact, although the COVID-19 plague has caused physical, economic and psychological suffering, we can be proud that our nation has shown a great deal of social cohesion and relatively little disharmony. We have avoided riots and plunder, people have been respectful of each other, and neighbors and friends are not only learning to know each other but also helping each other. Although there were some who chose hedonism over caring, most people, both young and old alike, seem to demonstrate levels of maturity about which we can all be proud.
There will come a time when the chapter on COVID-19 comes to a close. Once again, we, too, shall tell future generations of how we faced an invisible enemy, and for the most part put our partisanship aside and worked together for a healthier nation and world. I pray that one day we, too, shall be able to say that despite the difficulties, suffering and death that COVID-19 created, most of the world passed through this “sea of suffering” reaching the sea’s other side as better people.
During the seder, it is traditional to ask four questions. Perhaps this year the 11th plague will teach us to ask an additional four questions: Do we appreciate the gift of life and health that God gives us? Do we care for others or only for ourselves? Have we taken the time to appreciate and thank all those who stand on the front lines while risking their lives to save ours? How many of us took for granted our former “good life,” seeing it as our right rather than as a gift from God?
The Bible teaches us that our ancestors needed to spend 40 years in the desert to learn the lessons of Passover and freedom. Let us hope that this special forthcoming week helps all of us, no matter what our faith or culture might be, to leave our personal spiritual deserts, get beyond this 11th plague and seek to build a healthier and more meaningful world in which each of us appreciates that gift of life.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
