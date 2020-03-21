It’s Lent, the six weeks leading up to the Day of Resurrection, Easter Sunday. For Christians, the season of Lent is an opportunity to assess our relationship with God and neighbor, and to reexamine our comfortable notions of Jesus and what his ministry was all about. We’ll have plenty of time to do that now. With Texas under an executive order that limits social gatherings to 10 people, closing schools and many social spots until midnight April 3, we now have the kind of time and space to meditate, reflect and pray that would make a monk proud.
Of course, this physical isolation has drawbacks that overshadow the positives. Teachers must creatively reinvent their job to educate students exiled from their classrooms. Businesses are having to leave employees out of work and patrons without services they rely on for physical and mental wellness. And in our homes, these quarantined days can cause panic and worry to overshadow peace and assurance.
All this frustration in dealing with something new stokes anger and resentment. We yearn for accountability. The problem is that COVID-19 isn’t a person. It has no will or agenda. So, giving it the name Chinese virus turns Asian people into bogeymen we can blame. This racially motivated naming of the pandemic has caused a dramatic uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans. The Anti-Defamation League and 259 other groups have called on lawmakers to address this rising tide of hatred.
The thing is that coronavirus has no regard for nationality or race, so we only help its rampage of our community by throwing around a false name for it that perpetuates harm to many of our neighbors.
Obsessing over blame for an invisible threat has the additional consequence of narrowing our focus from community to self. God calls us to look out for the most vulnerable among us. People who are incarcerated are at a higher risk of COVID-19 being life-threatening because they are confined to the virus incubator where they are housed. Jesus teaches his followers that when we tend to someone in prison, visiting them with compassion and love, we do it to him. This is why the National Council of Churches is imploring local, state and federal governments to take emergency measures for protecting our incarcerated neighbors, some of whom are being paid less than a dollar an hour to make gallons of hand sanitizer to keep our grocery stores’ shelves stocked for you and me.
The thing is that coronavirus has no regard for walls or borders, so we only help its destruction of the neighborhood when we overlook our most vulnerable neighbors.
Tomorrow I’ll be preaching (to an online congregation) on Jesus’ parable of the laborers in the vineyard. What strikes me about this story — found in Matthew 20:1-16 — is how the focus shifts from the landowner, who pays all the workers equally, regardless of what hour they clocked in, to the laborers who worked longer than anyone and feel slighted for not receiving more pay. Perhaps Jesus’ parable is meant, in part, to shift that focus back from the bias of self-serving concerns to the unconditional concerns God has for everyone laboring in this panicked vineyard that is under a pandemic threatening us all.
The thing is that God makes the sun rise on both the evil and the good and sends rain on both the righteous and the unrighteous. We are called to love one another with that same unbiased servanthood. It’s the only path out of this mess, because even after COVID-19 is in our rearview mirror, we will still be a diverse community that needs one another to survive.
Salvation is not individualistic; it is communal. God, in whose image we are all created, is not about the liberation of some but not others from the prisons of isolation and fear. Jesus, the beloved son of God in whom God is well-pleased, didn’t have compassion for some but not others who toiled with diseases that left them isolated. And when it comes to the gift of salvation — which, at its root, means “salve,” “healing” — it’s about all of us or none of us. Just as Paul wrote in his letter to the Corinthians about one person’s joy bringing the whole body to elation, and one person’s pain causing the whole body to suffer, if any one of us is threatened by disease, everyone must feel that pain until our concern transforms our words and deeds for the good of all.
Coronavirus has no regard for race, criminal record, geographic location or political persuasion. If we were to love and serve one another with the same kind of unconditional relentlessness that this virus is infecting people, no one would have anything to fear ever again. So, may these long but temporary days of isolation be our vigil that prays for the salvation of our entire community; for the healing of everyone suffering from COVID-19 and its chaotic ripple effects, for the healing of everyone victimized by pointless blame, for the healing of all people in literal and figurative prisons, cut off from the blessings of community, and for the healing of us all in mind, body and spirit from whatever sins keep us socially distanced from one another after the virus is gone.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.
