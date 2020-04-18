Lately I’m having dreams about things coming loose. A door that’s stuck swinging open. A window painted shut being pried free. It has me thinking about what a mentor shared with me after he retired from pastoral ministry: “You don’t know what you’re under until you get out from underneath it.”
I’m not pondering these spiritual connections in terms of vocational fatigue for me personally; I’m looking at them in relation to what living under a month of coronavirus measures is doing to all of us. Sheltering in place is constrictive, but only in relation to how we’re used to living. Being unable to go to places we want to go, get things when we want to get them, do our jobs the way we’re accustomed to doing them is frustrating — but just because a particular metric of progress is now obsolete doesn’t mean who we are and what we’re called to do in the world are no longer relevant. Even the lament of being physically distanced from family is heartbreaking, but when our heart breaks in pain, that cracking open releases something — a piece of our whole self — that barriers of familiarity keep beyond our cognizant reach.
Something new is coming loose, swinging open, being pried free. As God pronounces through the Prophet Isaiah, “See, I’m doing a new thing. Do you not perceive it?” That perception, that readiness for ushering in God’s new thing, is key. As Jesus puts it, “No one pours new wine into old leather wineskins; otherwise, the wine would burst the wineskins and the wine would be lost and the wineskins destroyed. But new wine is for new wineskins” (Mark 2:22). To polish our perception, we need to return to the Fourth Commandment, which I believe is the most difficult one to live by: Honor the Sabbath, and keep it holy.
Easter is about resurrection and new life that cannot return to the way we used to live. The 50 days of Eastertide (today is Day 7) invite us to take intentional Sabbath from the norm so that when we come out on the other side of sheltering in place we will be perceptible: ready to usher in and care for the new things God is doing and calling us to do, ready for new life.
The Rev. Jennifer Butler, senior pastor of First Congregational Church in Corvallis, Oregon, says Easter is a season for us to “sabbath hard!” It’s a time “to disengage from the noise of business as usual and the fearmongering we could participate in;” a time to separate from the status quo so we can confront our fears.
These days of cancellations and everything slowing down stoke fear in us. We fear the unknown. We have fear about financial futures, about not being able to navigate the system for our own betterment, about the unpredictability of supply chains and there not being enough for us to live comfortably. But, as the Rev. Butler preaches, “We won’t be able to come out on the other side of fear if we’re not honest about confronting it.” That’s what sabbathing hard does. That’s what the underappreciated Fourth Commandment invites us to do for being delivered into the power and promise of new life that has no patience for our old wineskins. Rev. Butler concludes, “The reality for [most of us] is that we will probably survive this as we’ve survived everything that has come before this. The danger is that it won’t change us.” That’s what I’m afraid of. That’s the fear I’m trying to confront by sabbathing hard.
What we thought was all there is has changed, and something bigger than the confines of what we consider normal is revealing its liberated self. Ekemini Uwan, a public theologian and co-host of the Truth’s Table podcast, tweeted this week, “All of us need to grieve the life we once knew by shifting into radical acceptance of our present reality. There is no ‘normal’ to return to, and if we are honest, the pace of our former lives was abnormal.” Amen.
A month into this quarantine, I believe God’s Spirit is at work, moving us from a mentality of addressing immediate shock and weathering a temporary storm to paving a new road, from thinking, “This will all get back to the way things were when a bell curve turns downward,” to asking, “What’s next?” Because much of how we have been living is — was — unsustainable and antithetical to holiness.
The underlying question asked by the Biblical story is “how shall we live?” From this point forward then, how shall we live in ways that magnify God’s goodness and prioritize the love of neighbor above all else? How shall we live in ways that no longer fearfully believe that materialism and military might will keep us from harm? How shall we live in ways that care for creation and celebrate the gifts we have for cultivating its blessings for everyone? How shall we live in ways that call out arrogant practices and systemic injustices that benefit a small few to the detriment of a vast many in order to elevate a common good? How shall we live in compassionate conduct and deliberate forgiveness that set loose the kin-dom of God? How shall we live in the way of Christ who invites us into new life?
It’s the challenging era of coronavirus, but it’s also the blessed season of Easter. What these days of Eastertide invite us to do is the same thing, in many ways, that quarantining is making us do: slow down, breathe deeply, and take a fresh look at our lives and the world in which we are planted “to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God” (Micah 6:8); because you don’t know what you’re under until you get out from underneath it.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.
