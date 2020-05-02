The Decalogue’s third pronouncement or commandment might well be the most difficult not only to translate into a foreign language but also to understand. The most common English translation is: “Do not to take the Lord’s name in vain.” Unfortunately, we do not know exactly what the term “Taking the Lord’s Name in Vain” means. Over the centuries people have interpreted this commandment not by what it says but rather by what they think it says or by what they want it to mean.
To understand the Third Commandment’s intent, we must interpret it both from a linguistic perspective and a cultural perspective. It is important to remember that the Hebrew Bible is written in “Lashon ben-Adam” in the language and cultural milieu of the times and in a way that people at that time might understand it and use it.
Studying the Third Commandment we might see that it could be a continuation of the first two commandments. Viewing the commandments as an integrated whole rather than as separate unrelated entities, we note an internal consistency: the First Commandment establishes God as the source of everything, from physical creation to personal ethics. The Second Commandment expands this idea. The Second Pronouncement asks us to elevate our interaction with God’s creation not only by our words but also by our actions.
The Third Commandment now goes from the abstract to the concrete, and provides specifics on how we are to interrelate with God. This commandment teaches us that not only do our actions matter but also the way we represent these actions matters, that is to say the way in which we interact with each other in God’s name.
People in the Western world traditionally have interpreted this commandment in a narrow or legal sense, rather than seeing it in a broad and all-inclusive sense. Perhaps the central word in this commandment is “name.” Using God’s name was not to be taken lightly. In ancient Israel, names had much more importance than perhaps in our own age. Names defined the person and also symbolized that person’s reputation. Thus, the name of the Bible’s second book is not Exodus but Sefer Shmot, meaning The Book of Names. To have a name is to free; to lack a name is to be a slave. Perhaps it was for this reason that one of Nazi Germany’s first acts was to deprive people of their names. Biblical society also connected a name to a person’s soul. In Medieval Europe, a mechanism for healing a sick person was to give that person a new name. Perhaps it is for these reasons that the great medieval commentator Rabenu Shlomo ben Yitzak, know by the acronym Rashi, argued that this commandment forbids us to use God’s name in an insincere oath, and by extension, that sworn testimony given in court was to be complete and accurate. To mislead or to lie to the court was a way to destroy another person’s reputation, be that destruction for economic or political gain. Rashi argued that to lie about another person, either by omission or commission, was to sully that person’s reputation and such an action was taking God’s name in vain. To lie or destroy a person’s reputation was to dishonor not only the lie’s victim but also God’s dignity and reputation.
Other scholars have taken a broader approach. Noting that a more literal interpretation of the Hebrew text would be something such as: “You are not to carry the name of God for naught.” Does the act of carrying God’s name for naught mean that we are forbidden to use God (God’s name) for personal, business or political purposes? From this perspective how many people from politicians to charities invoke God’s name for their own benefit? How many people claim that they alone represent God’s will? Does this pronouncement directly speak to people who claim that they have a monopoly on moral political positions or threaten violence against those with whom they disagree? These Biblical commentators would argue that such statements are more than arrogant but also an act of taking God’s name in vain. The Third Commandment admonishes us to take God seriously, and refrain from using God’s name for our own personal benefit. Might this be the reason that the rabbis argued that only sin that is not to be forgiven is the breaking of the Third Commandment?
The text tells us that the person who violates the Third Commandment will not be held guiltless — God will not cleanse (lo ynakeh literally means “not to cleanse”) that person of his/her sin.
This pronouncement teaches us that a person who carries out an evil action in God’s name not only has brought evil into the word but also at the same time defamed God. How many times has religion been used for purposes of evil instead of good? How often have people tortured and murdered in the name of religion? The Biblical text seems to be saying that murder is bad; to murder, as a religious principle, is even worse. It is the turning of morality upside down.
This Third Commandment reminds us that we are not to approach God as a utilitarian device. It is not God’s job to do what we want, but rather it is our job to do what God demands of us. The Biblical text reminds us that we “carry” God’s name by the way we act with and toward our fellow human beings. When we are dishonest or choose the less kind approach to others we take God’s name in vain.
The Third Commandment teaches us that morality is not about what we say, but rather about what we do. In a time of great political emotional turmoil we need to remember that our words and actions have consequences and when we seek to harm others with whom we disagree, we have chosen not only to disrespect the Third Commandment but also act to destroy civil discourse and society.
During the past month we celebrated both the Passover and Easter holidays. The holidays occurred during unusual times. Yet despite the hardships, and there were many, we came together as communities. I was amazed at the number of people who went out of their way to wish each other happy holidays and to check in on their neighbors. Let us pray that we will soon be back at work and that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. My family’s and my prayers go out to each of you. These are days when all of us need to “carry” God’s name with dignity and social caring and demonstrate love in the face of fear. May each day be filled with blessings and celebrations of life.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.