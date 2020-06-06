The great 19th century Hebrew essayist and philosopher Echad Ha’Am wrote that more than the people of Israel kept (watched over) the Sabbath, the Sabbath kept (watched over) the people of Israel.
Perhaps more than any of the other commandments of the Decalogue (Ten Commandments), it is the concept of the Shabbat (Sabbath day) that not only distinguishes Judaism (and at a later point in time also Christianity) from other religious and political philosophies. The concept of the Sabbath defines Judaism’s religious philosophical understanding of humanity.
The notion of Shabbat radically changed the world’s social construct and humanity’s weltanschauung concerning the notion of place and time. It is of note that the Decalogue’s fourth (to remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy) and its fifth commandment (to honor one’s parents) are unique in that they are the only two commandments stated as positive commandments (to do) rather than negative (not to do) obligations.
The Sabbath is also the only ritual commandment among the 10. Because the Decalogue mentions the idea of Shabbat and distinguishes life from machine, the Sabbath takes precedence over any other day or holiday. It was only due to the Ten Commandments and the Mosaic (Moses’) revolution that the concept of Sabbath became a universal concept and redefined humanity. The Sabbath’s basis is the ideal that humans have a right and an obligation to be more than machines, that they are to take time for themselves and to contemplate their relationship with the Creator. The fourth commandment was (and is) a universal idea that was to apply not only to Jews but also to all human beings. This universal idea changed the world. It inspired such lofty documents as France’s Les Doits de l’Homme and the American Declaration of Independence.
We might call the Decalogue’s fourth commandment the transition point within the world’s most radical revolution, the “Moses Revolution.” Before the giving of the Ten Commandments, for the most part life was composed simply of birth, work and death. In some societies, a person who could not work was left to die. Without this commandment, concepts such as child welfare laws, workers’ rights, free time, leisure activities, paid leave and retirement could not exist. It is the fourth commandment that establishes the concept of individuality and of respect for all life, both human and animal. As differentiated from the other “enlightened” ancient Middle Eastern codes, such as the Code Hammurabi (circa 1760 BCE), the fourth commandment does not separate people by class, gender or nationality. Shabbat was more than a day off for the rich and powerful, but a doctrine that recognized that all human beings were made in the image of God. As such this commandment established a ratio between work and leisure, and in so doing we learn that both are necessary.
The fourth commandment is all encompassing. For the first time in human history, the obligation to honor God by resting one day out of seven would exist not as a favor from or to the elite but by virtue of a person’s birth. It is the fourth commandment’s underlying premise that humans are not machines, and that we enjoy inalienable rights by virtue of our humanity.
The Jewish Sabbath, however, is more than a mere day of idleness. To observe the Sabbath is to enter into a complete mindset of feeling at one with time, place and God. Perhaps it is for this reason that the 20th century Jewish social activist and philosopher Abraham Heschel called the Shabbat, “Judaism’s Cathedral of Time.” The Sabbath is the time when we focus not on the mundane but on the spiritual, a time that allows us to withdraw from the world in order not only to better appreciate all that God has given to us but to reenter into the world as God’s partners in the continuance of creation.
Even the words used to describe our obligations vis-à-vis the Sabbath are unique. We are not asked to “do or to make” a Sabbath nor to “create” a Sabbath day but to “remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy.”
“Remember” is a unique statement. It implies that we are to integrate Shabbat into our lives; it is to become part of our routine, a stable of a healthy lifestyle. We define the term kadosh (holy in English) as that which we make separated or made distinct, to be holy is to be outside of the norm. On Shabbat, we do more than rest; we make the day different from the other six days of the week.
Today, we often forget that were it not for the ideal of Shabbat as expressed in the Fourth Commandment, the universal rights to a day off, to a vacation, to a retirement and for being cared for when we are ill might never have come into existence. It is the fourth commandment that defines not only our humanity but also our relationship to time. Without the gift of the fourth commandment we might see human beings as mere economic utilitarian tools whose existence when not being productive would become expendable. It is the notion of Shabbat that brings love into our world and joy into our lives. When we think about how the Fourth Commandment has shaped our word we understand why Echad Ha’Am wrote that more than we have kept the Sabbath, it is the Sabbath that has watched over us.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
