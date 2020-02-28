A look at some of the entertainment options around the Brazos Valley.
FRIDAY
New Republic Brewing Co., Justin Gilbert, 6:30 p.m.
Rudder Theatre, University Wind Symphony in Concert, 7 p.m. $5.
Mo’s Irish Pub, The Bad 455’s, 9 p.m.
Grand Stafford Theater, The Bright Light Social Hour with Mobley and deCasa, 8 p.m.
Southerns, Wade Hayes, Jamie Weston, 8 p.m. $18 to $20.
Hurricane Harry’s, Stoney Larue, Austin Meade, 9 p.m. $15.
Revolution Café and Bar, Kerosene Pipedreams, Brightwire, Doc Mojoe, Grifters & Shills, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Rudder Theatre, University Orchestras in Concert, 2 p.m. $5.
Rudder Theatre, University Jazz Bands in Concert, 7 p.m. $5.
Rudder Auditorium, Acappellooza, 7 p.m. $12.
Cavalry Court, Brazos Valley All Star Band Leap Year Party, 8 p.m.
Mo’s Irish Pub, Safety Patrol, 9 p.m.
Southerns, Bri Bagwell, Bo Brumble, 8 p.m. $10.
Revolution Café and Bar, UpTightSick, Pink Eye, Mutant Love, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Brazos Valley Chorale Concert, 5 p.m. First Presbyterian Church-Bryan. Featuring And None Shall Be Afraid and Mass for the Souls. $25 or $5 for students.
TUESDAY
5 Knocks Speakeasy, Cody Joe Hodges, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Southerns, Matt Caldwell. Free.
UPCOMING
Texas Birthday Bash, March 6 and 7, 5 to 11 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Featuring Noah Wenzel, Tribute to George Strait by Derek Spence, Hometown Boys, Little Texas on Friday. Featuring Noah Wenzel, Bill Mock and The Highway 105 Band, Hayden Haddock, Grupo Vital, TexManiacs, Kevin Fowler. $8 early online 1-day admission or $15 early online two-day admission.
Grand Stafford Theater, The Brazos Valley All Star Band, The Selfless Lovers, March 6, 5:30 p.m. Free.
Downtown Bryan First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.
Southerns, Hayden Baker, David Lewis, March 6. $10.
Grand Stafford Theater, Come and Take It Productions and F13 Music present Isonomist, Distance Here, The Vinous, Talk in Theory, Aphotic Contrivance, March 7, 7 p.m. $10.
Southerns, Hunter Phelps, Joey Greer, March 7. $5.
Revolution Café and Bar, Skunk Monkey, Mutant Love, North by North, Mary-Charlotte Young, March 7, 9 p.m.
Hurricane Harry’s, Jon Wolfe, Mason Lively, March 20, 9 p.m.
Grand Stafford Theater, Brandon Rhyder, March 21, 8 p.m. $15.
ONGOING
The Beer Joint -- Karaoke, 9 p.m. Fridays.
Casa Rodriguez -- Live with Wayne Johnson, 6 to 9 p.m. second Fridays; DJ on first and third Fridays.
Club Halo – Drag show, midnight. Fridays and Saturdays. Amateur drag, 11:30 p.m. Thursdays.
The Cowboy Club – Open Mic with Crew & Gilley Music, 9 p.m. Monday; Trivia, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Cowboy Karaoke, 9 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; DJ Tophat Tommy, 9 p.m. Friday. No cover.
Downtown Elixir – Live jazz with Equinox, Fridays. Favorite hits with Brandon Jackson, 11 p.m. Saturdays.
Luigi’s Patio Ristorante -- First Sunday Jazz with Greg Tivis Band, every first Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m., no cover.
Messina Hof – Happy Hour Mondays through Thursdays featuring $5 select glasses and wine on tap with a 10 percent discount for military, policemen, firemen, first responders nurses and doctors from 4 to 7 p.m.; Mixology Monday with $5 wine cocktails from 4 to 9 p.m.; Tap Tuesdays with $5 glasses of wine; Sips & Sweets on Wednesdays for 12.50 per person; Aggie Night with $5 glasses of Aggie Network wines on Thursdays; Friday Flights with 20 percent off any themed flight on wine bar menu.
Murphy’s Law -- Pub quiz, 9 p.m. Thursdays; live music every first Friday; open Irish session every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
O’Bannon’s Taphouse -- Pub quiz, 9 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke with Locked ‘N Loaded, 10 p.m. Tuesdays, no cover.
POETS Billiards -- Open-mic, Tuesdays; Adult-themed Trivia with Locked ‘N Loaded, 10:30 p.m. Mondays.; Karaoke with Locked ‘N Loaded, 9 p.m. Fridays.
Revolution -- Poetry open-mic, 8:30 p.m. Sundays; open-mic, Wednesdays.
The Tap -- Rockin’ C Karaoke, Mondays; piano bar with Russell and Mikey, Wednesdays.
Veritas Wine & Bistro -- Jazz by Greg Tivis and Friends, 8 p.m. Fridays. Greg Tivis piano bar, 8 p.m. Saturdays.
VFW Post 4692 - karaoke with DJ Torres, 9 p.m. Fridays; karaoke and pool tournament, 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
MUSEUMS
Brazos Valley African American Museum, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Adults, $5; students, $2; children 5 and younger, free. 500 E. Pruitt St., Bryan. 775-3961.
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Adults, $5; seniors, students and children 4 to 17, $4; children 3 and younger, free. First Tuesday of each month is $1 admission. 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan. 776-2195 or brazosvalleymuseum.org .
Carnegie Center of Brazos Valley History, 111 S. Main St., Bryan. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Closed Saturday to Monday. 209-5630.
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed on Sundays. $5 per person, $4 for seniors, kids under 1 get in free. 4001 E. 29th St., Suite 80, Bryan. 779-KIDS.
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Adults, $9; seniors, retired military, $7; groups of 20 or more, $6 each; children 6 to 17, $3; children 5 and younger, Texas A&M and Blinn students, and active-duty military (and up to five accompanying family members), free; other college students with ID, $3. 1000 George Bush Drive. 691-4000.
Madison County Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Free. 201 N. Madison, Madisonville. 936-348-5230.
Museum of the American G.I., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.19124 Texas 6 South, College Station. 777-2820.
Horlock House Art Gallery and Best Museum, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1215 E. Washington Ave., Navasota. Artists in Residency. www.facebook.com/NavasotaAIR/ 936-825-6475.
Star of the Republic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adults, $5; students, $3; children 6 and younger, free. Off Texas 105 on F.M. 1155. 936-878-2461.
