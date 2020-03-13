The Bryan-College Station area has seen colleges and schools close, events canceled, sports suspended and local attractions shut down for the time being due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
Here's a list of all of the local cancellations and closures due to COVID-19.
Universities and schools:
Texas A&M University, Blinn College District and Sam Houston State University have all extended spring break through March 20.
A&M will resume online-only classes on March 23 until April 28. Blinn said most courses will be online, but hands-on, skills based classes such as labs, clinicals and external internships will continue in their current formats. Sam Houston State will move courses online for the remainder of the semester once classes resume.
Both Bryan and College Station ISD announced campuses will be closed through March 20. Other local school districts, including Allen Academy, Brazos Christian, Brenham, Caldwell and Calvert, announced they will be closed until March 20, too.
Event cancellations:
Chilifest's 2020 music festival scheduled for April 3-4 in Snook was canceled Friday morning. Chilifest says updates regarding ticket reimbursements will come soon on its website.
MSC Opas canceled its two-night performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical scheduled for March 17-18. Ticket refunds will be processed once the MSC Box Office reopens on Monday.
Maroon & White Night on March 20 in Downtown Bryan has been canceled. The event was supposed to feature live music, dancing and other specials. Organizers said they hope to reschedule at a later date.
Sports suspended:
All Texas A&M sports have been put on hold. The SEC announced all league schools' games in all sports have been suspended until March 30.
The NCAA announced all of its winter and spring championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments, have been canceled.
Little League District 33 has suspended all activities. Little League International recommended leagues not to resume play until April 6.
The Christian HomeSchool national baskeball championships in Missouri have been canceled. The Aggieland Panthers had several teams entered in the competition.
Local attraction closures:
The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will close beginning Saturday morning, as directed by the National Archives and Records Administration, until further notice
Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has closed its visitor center, ice cream parlor, country store and observation deck until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.